5 most exciting missions in GTA 5

GTA 5 was a particularly ambitious project by Rockstar Games, not just in terms of scale, scope and size but also in a creative capacity. The game was the first in the series to feature not one but three protagonists, all of which are integral to the story.

This allowed GTA 5 to have a unique identity of its own within the series. Rockstar Games were also able to play around with the dynamics of a mission as there is effectively more than one perspective involved with each one. This translates to a fast-paced, high-octane and stylish single-player campaign in GTA 5's Story Mode.

Here, we take a look at some of the most exciting missions from the game.

What are the most exciting missions in GTA 5?

#5 Mr Phillips

A strong character introduction goes a long way in grabbing the audience's attention.

A good character introduction sets the tone for the rest of the story, and perhaps no one made a bigger impression than Trevor Phillips in GTA 5.

Even though Trevor had briefly appeared in the prologue to the game, the mission "Mr Phillips" is his proper introduction to players. In this mission, Trevor goes off the deep end in a fit of rage after news reports of a heist made him suspect that Michael might still be alive after having "died" years ago.

In that fit of rage, Trevor murders a former GTA protagonist, chases down a biker gang, wrecks their base of operations and takes over the drug trade in Blaine County.

#4 Caida Libre

The premise for this mission is fairly simple, and it doesn't include nearly as much action as something like the Paleto Score. However, it is the sheer kinetic energy of the writing and pacing of this mission that makes it an incredible standout.

In this mission, players get to shoot down a plane from a high-powered sniper rifle just to assassinate one target. After Michael shoots the plane down, Trevor must follow the crashing airplane through the city, cutting through traffic and quite literally vaulting over it to put a bullet in the target.

This extremely fun mission is a standout purely because of the context and the spectacle.

#3 The Jewel Store Job

The first proper heist in the game, the Jewel Store is Michael's return to form and Franklin's introduction to his methodology.

It is the first time that players get to see how Michael became a highly notorious stick-up artist. Through careful planning and guile, Michael puts together an incredibly solid plan, showcasing exactly where his talents lie.

The mission itself, should the player take the quiet approach, goes off without a hitch until the very end. After this, however, everything goes sideways and players are forced into a police chase, culminating in a heist that raises the stakes with each passing moment.

This is a great example of a well-paced section of GTA 5's Story Mode, one that carefully balances the gameplay and the narrative.

#2 The Wrap-Up

The Wrap-Up is available towards the end of the campaign in GTA 5 and starts off relatively quiet and straightforward.

In this mission, a meeting between Michael and Dave Norton is quickly intruded upon by IAA and Steve Haines, who are then ambushed by the FIB. Merryweather will also show up for a chat.

This absolute cluster of chaos and confusion prompts a massive four-way shootout between the battling agencies and mercenaries as well as Michael and Trevor. The setup for this GTA 5 mission is absolutely genius, and so is the writing.

#1 The Big Score

The Big Score had a lot of pressure to live up to its hype. The original crew - Michael, Lester, and Trevor - had been planning to hit the UD for a very long time, and this is finally when they get their shot.

The Big Score, regardless of the approach the players take, is an absolute thrill-ride, complete with highly tense moments, big explosions, shootouts, and a rather daring getaway.

The mission lives up to its billing and should have arguably been the finale for GTA 5.