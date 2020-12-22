5 most expensive airplanes in GTA Online after the Cayo Perico Heist DLC update

GTA Online is chock-full of expensive vehicles, but the aircraft in the game take it to another level entirely.

GTA Online wouldn't be half as fun if it didn't allow players to splurge their cash on a myriad of items; whether they serve any purpose at all is secondary.

Airplanes, jets, and choppers have always been a favorite of GTA Online players as they represent the most expensive piece of machinery one can buy.

Costing anywhere north of a couple of millions of GTA$, these aircraft will help players stand out. They aren't particularly as useful as a Buzzard, but since when has utility ever stood in the way of buying expensive things in the game?

The newest jet in the game comes in the form of the RO-86 Alkonost, part of the Cayo Perico Heist DLC, and it just falls short of ranking on the list. The bomber is the seventh most expensive airplanes in GTA Online, coming in at $4,350,000.

Top 5 airplanes that cost a great deal in GTA Online

#5 - V-65 Molotok

Price: $4,788,000

Trade Price: $3,600,000

The V-65 Molotok is a throwback, to say the least, but not when it comes to its pricing, as it is one of the most expensive aircraft one can buy in GTA Online.

The design of the V-65 Molotok hearkens back to the design of the Korean War-era Russian fighter jets aircraft and is outfitted as such, albeit with the added GTA flourish.

The aircraft can be stored in the player's personal Hangar and can be modified to fit Homing Missiles in the Hangar Aircraft Workshop. The Molotok is a great vintage aircraft to have around in the Hangar as it just looks the part quite well.

#4 - Mammoth Tula

Price: $5,173,700

Trade Price: $3,890,000

The Mammoth Tula is quite the purchase, coming in a few hundred thousand dollars north of $5 million. However, given the Tula can also float on water, it seems like that price tag sort of feels justified.

The best part about the Tula doesn't come from its ability to float on water, but from the amount of weaponry that can be fitted on to the aircraft. Weapons like the dual .50 Cal Turret and the 7.62mm Minigun Turret truly make the aircraft an almost reasonable purchase.

However, keep in mind that modifications can also cost quite a lot of GTA$ as well.

#3 - RM-10 Bombushka

Price: $5,918,500

Trade Price: $4,450,000

There are not a lot of vehicles or aircraft in GTA Online as visually imposing as the RM-10 Bombushka. The aircraft just exudes all sorts of aerial dominance just by its sheer looks, which is what makes it a favorite of the community.

Apart from its looks, the aircraft can fit a decent amount of weaponry such as Dual .50 Cal Turret $700, 30mm Explosive Cannons, and obviously a whole variety of Bombs.

#2 - P-996 LAZER

Price: $6,500,000

Just by looks alone, it is not hard to assume that the P-996 will cost the player a good chunk of change. The aircraft looks every penny of the $6.5 million price tag and performs as such as well.

One of the fastest aircraft in GTA Online, the P-996 is capable of blistering performance and is always a dominant presence in the air. While the jet doesn't have much in the way of weaponry, it is still almost worth its exorbitant price tag on the backs of its blistering performance alone.

#1 - Luxor Deluxe

Price: $10,000,000

Coming in at $10 million, the Buckingham Luxor Deluxe is the most expensive vehicle one can buy in GTA Online. What is it about the Luxor Deluxe that makes it so expensive, you might ask? Well, the jet is covered in gold, for starters, and there's not much to it beyond that.

The Luxor Deluxe is the ultimate symbol for excess in the game as it simply does not offer much outside of its gold-coated livery. The aircraft cannot be modified at all, making it essentially a $10 million advertisement of how much money one has made in the game.