5 fastest GTA San Andreas cars in Definitive Edition (with top speed)

There are over 200 different vehicles to choose from in GTA San Andreas. This is the highest number of drivable vehicles in a 3D Universe GTA game. It also has the most diverse selection of sports cars in the original trilogy.

These cars appear with much higher polygon count models in the Definitive Edition and make for a fresh, enjoyable drive. Here's a look at some of the fastest cars in GTA San Andreas and its remastered variant.

5 of the fastest cars in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition along with their top speed

5) Bullet - 143 mph

Based on the Ford GT, the Bullet is one of the best cars in GTA San Andreas in terms of acceleration and top speed. It is easier to handle compared to the Infernus, while being able to achieve almost the same speed.

As a result, it is occasionally preferable to employ the Bullet during races. The Infernus may spin uncontrollably at high speeds, whereas a Bullet will remain under control.

4) Cheetah - 143 mph

The much-loved Ferrari Testarossa has been recreated in GTA Vice City and San Andreas as the Cheetah. It is still one of the most fun to drive cars in San Andreas, with handling and braking being far superior than other cars.

Its acceleration is somewhat inferior, but this is easily mitigated. The Cheetah isn't prone to rolling over or spinning out of control while cornering at high speeds thanks to its low suspension.

3) Super GT - 143 mph

The Super GT has exceptional acceleration and top speed, as well as a narrow turning radius and remarkable responsiveness. This makes it one of the best racing cars in GTA San Andreas. However, the vehicle's responsiveness is also its biggest drawback, since any tight turn can send it spinning into a wall.

It is important not to activate the handbrake since it will almost instantly lock the back wheels and lose traction, leading to a spinout. The car is based on various 90s tuners like the Mitsubishi 3000GT and Nissan 300 ZX32.

2) Turismo - 149 mph

The Turismo is second only to the Infernus in terms of speed and handling in GTA San Andreas. The handling features a small degree of understeer, but it's manageable. Its design inspiration is drawn from the Ferrari F40.

The 4WD drivetrain increases handling and reduces the risk of oversteering. It can be used for offroading, but due to its low ground clearance, it is not suitable for driving over particularly rough terrain.

1) Infernus - 149 mph

Despite having the same top speed as the Turismo, this car has better handling in GTA San Andreas. It drives very much like its real-life equivalent, the Honda NSX, and is the best car for racing in the game.

The Infernus has always been the best and fastest car in all three 3D Universe games. Hence, GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy players can find the Infernus in all three games, although the design and performance will vary.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

