5 Mobile Operations Center features that make it worth it in GTA Online

A behemoth on wheels, the Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online was introduced as the next step in players' criminal endeavors back in 2017. While the MOC was expensive for its time, the purchase was worth it due to one factor alone, the original Oppressor. Players snapped up the MOC to trick out their Oppressor MK Is which were relevant until its successor came out. In light of this, should players get the MOC in GTA Online in 2021? Here are 5 reasons why they should.

5 features of the MOC in GTA Online that make it worth it in 2021

5. The Mobile Operations Center gives access to missions and vehicle discounts

Owning an MOC gives players access to 8 Missions in the MOC, namely:

Severe Weather Patterns

Half-track Bully

Exit Strategy

Offshore Assets

Cover Blown

Mole Hunt

Data Breach

Work Dispute

Completing these missions gives players a discount on vehicles like the Dune FAV, the Half-track, weaponized Tampa, the original Oppressor and more.

4. Weapon workshop

The weapon workshop is an optional add-on for the MOC

The Weapon Workshop can prove to be a valuable asset to GTA Online players. Allowing players to upgrade their weapons via bunker research here, the weapon workshop is extremely useful. The best use of the MOC's weapon workshop would be to use it as a mobile ammo restocker for special ammo such as explosive rounds.

3. Rocket resistance

The Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online is built like a tank, and GTA Random Wiki's durability description of the truck reads:

The cab is tied with the Avenger for the heaviest armoured vehicle in the game, with the cab being able to take 24 RPG rockets to it, with max armour and if a player is inside the cab. The cab can also take almost 70 rockets from a Buzzard. Destroying the cab will quickly become a chore for any player that wishes to do so. If the Cab is destroyed, the trailer will remain in place. If the MOC is destroyed, it will return to the bunker and can be re-spawned immediately.

2. Personal Vehicle Storage

The MOC's rocket resistance paired with the Personal Vehicle Storage option helps players safely navigate through Los Santos while protecting their personal vehicles. Once the danger has passed, players can safely deploy their vehicles from inside the MOC trailer.

1. Weapons

The Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online has the option to purchase Front and Rear Turrets for GTA $210,000. These turrets are invaluable in taking down enemies as well as low flying players while defending some cargo. The turrets serve as a good deterrent for players looking to pick on a stray MOC.

