5 flaws in GTA San Andreas that usually go unnoticed 

There is always something good to be said about GTA San Andreas, arguably the most iconic title in the franchise. However, what people do not talk about often are the blatant flaws that plague the game.

GTA San Andreas was released during the yesteryear of gaming, which is why the graphics and certain other aspects of the game are not quite flawless. But probably what sets GTA San Andreas from the rest is that these issues seem minor compared to the quality of the storyline and the gameplay.

Nevertheless, here is a list of visible flaws in GTA San Andreas that players usually overlook.

5 overlooked flaws in GTA San Andreas

1) Game-breaking bugs and glitches

Nearly every game from the era of GTA San Andreas was riddled with bugs. However, San Andreas features some of the most frustrating glitches of all time. For instance, the infamous Mad Dogg glitch.

The 'Mad Dogg' mission requires CJ to find a way to save Mad Dogg before he commits suicide. However, this glitch causes Mad Dogg to jump from the building in a matter of seconds, after the cutscene ends. Apparently there is no way for players to fix it, and they have to restart from the last saved point.

4) Lack of context and backstory

One of the major problems that plagues GTA San Andreas is the often lack of context and backstory. However, since many players play GTA just for fun, it never becomes a glaring problem, so to speak. There are many characters whose story is never fully revealed in the game, except in bits of conversation.

3) Acquiring gang territories, only to lose it

Frankly, this one is quite agitating for players who set out on a quest to acquire gang territories in GTA San Andreas. All efforts go in vain when the Grove Street Family loses all its territories, including the ones the player has acquired as CJ, after Sweet is arrested.

2) Eating

Although quite a realistic feature in GTA San Andreas, it has since been removed from the series, possibly because it can be annoying. If players let CJ go on without food for nearly 72 hours, he will die. While this sounds cruel, finding a stop to eat during, say, a mission would make matters really complicated for the players.

As a workaround, players can keep saving the game every 72 hours.

1) Island restrictions

While the work the developers did on rendering the map of GTA San Andreas is commendable, the game probably could have done without the strict island restrictions.

The feature makes sense in games like GTA 3 and Vice City, but since GTA San Andreas features swimming, it does not make sense why CJ should be punished for being seen Las Venturas and slapped with a four-star Wanted Level.

