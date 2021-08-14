5 most frustrating missions in GTA San Andreas

For many old-school gamers out there, GTA San Andreas was the defining Grand Theft Auto experience. The controlled anarchy of GTA introduced kids to a world of absolute lawlessness, where they could be a part of the 'gangsta life' while still maintaining their bedtime.

It can undoubtedly be said that GTA San Andreas is one of the iconic games of the GTA franchise. Featuring a few of the most popular characters in the series, the title has one of the best-written storylines not just in the GTA world but in the entire gamut of gaming.

GTA San Andreas is a wild ride with missions that take players through CJ's hustle to get to the top. However, some of them can get frustrating real quick.

Five missions that annoyed the most in GTA San Andreas

5) End of the Line

The final GTA San Andreas mission is understandably cruel in terms of difficulty. Undoubtedly an enjoyable experience, it also plays its part in testing the player's patience.

This mission is rather lengthy and gets more difficult as it progresses. Still, it does not compromise with the entertainment value as players drive SWAT tanks, blow buildings up, and kill endless rounds of virtual enemies.

4) Robbing Uncle Sam

What makes this mission so tough is having to protect Ryder while completing the necessary objectives.

Gamers need to fill their van with cargo while fighting hordes of soldiers. All this while protecting Ryder, who basically just stands in the line of enemy fire.

3) Wrong Side of the Tracks

This is simultaneously one of the most famous and most frustrating missions from GTA San Andreas.

Users have failed this mission so many times that the dialogue "All we had to do was follow the damn train, CJ!" has achieved iconic status.

2) Supply Lines

There is something about the GTA x RC plane combination that just spells 'sinister.' Countless players have been humiliated by the4 RC plane mission from Vice City. There is no reason to believe it's GTA San Andreas counterpart will be any more merciful.

In fact, Supply Lines diabolically kicks things up a notch by incorporating having to fly an actual chopper as well as an RC plane on the same mission.

1) Freefall

Some of the most frustrating missions in GTA San Andreas involve having to fly a plane. Freefall is no exception, and in the facade of a flying tutorial, this mission shows players what hell is.

They have to steal a plane (which can be called a sick, flying turtle at this point) and chase down a much, much faster aircraft while figuring out the wobbly controls of this tin can of an airplane.

Also read: GTA San Andreas, Vice City & GTA 3 remastered versions will arrive with GTA 5-like graphics

Edited by Ravi Iyer