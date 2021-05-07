5 fun activities that players can do with friends in GTA Online

Players can take part in many fun activities with their friends in GTA Online.

There is a surprisingly large number of activities that players can do with their buddies in GTA Online, so this article won't be a comprehensive list of every possible activity. Instead, it will focus on lesser-known or less-utilized activities that a group of friends can do in the game.

Scuba diving and other fun activities players can do with friends in GTA Online

#1 Scuba diving

A player scuba diving (Image via GTA Wiki)

Scuba diving is a simple activity that GTA Online players can partake in. To scuba dive, players will first need some scuba gear (which can be purchased in various clothing stores). They can then go to a body of water with the scuba gear equipped.

While underwater, GTA Online players are less likely to be bothered by the usual griefers that one might find in the open lobby.

There isn't much that a player can do underwater, but they can find various Hidden Caches if they know where they spawn. Each Hidden Cache will give the player $7,500 and 500 RP. There are 10 Hidden Caches to collect every day.

#2 Drinking champagne on an aircraft

Some players chilling inside a Luxor Deluxe (Image via ScorchXII (YouTube))

Certain luxury aircraft (like the Luxor Deluxe) allow passengers to do various activities while traveling. For example, players can drink champagne, smoke cigars and even use the aircraft's internet.

While this isn't a big deal, it is something that some GTA Online players don't know about.

#3 Fight one another in Freemode

Fighting random players can be a bit too unpredictable at times, especially since it can be considered griefing. However, fighting one's friends in GTA Online is a fun little diversion.

It doesn't matter if there are rules or not as long as everybody is having fun. GTA Online does keep score, so one won't have to worry about somebody making a wrong count.

#4 Fighting others with friends in Freemode

Freemode can be a harsh environment in GTA Online. Hence, having a numerical advantage can do wonders for one's odds. After all, if one player fails to kill an opponent, their friend can always finish them off.

It's always nice to have some friends to count on when some try-hard tries to grief them. Anti-griefing can be a fun activity, especially if the gang is ready to try hard themselves.

#5 Playing one's created jobs

Players can create a multitude of jobs in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most players don't take advantage of how extensive GTA Online's job creator is. There are many ways to make one's job feel unique, whether it's something trollish or something legitimately fun.

If multiple friends create their own jobs, then one can test out each one and see which is the most well-liked. If somebody creates a modded job, then it can just stay in that group's circle. It would be less likely to get reported, and everybody wins in that scenario.