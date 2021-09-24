5 fun GTA Vice City glitches

GTA Vice City has several fun glitches that players can do at any time.

These glitches won't corrupt their save file or do anything dastardly. Instead, they're fun to use for a memorable gameplay session. Some of their effects are minor, while others can alter how one plays the game.

This article will cover five easy glitches. These aren't the only glitches that GTA Vice City players will find fun to perform, but their simplicity makes them more accessible.

Five fun GTA Vice City glitches

5) Ghost world

An example of Ghost World as it appears in GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City introduced interiors into the GTA franchise, but it didn't do so well. There are a few ways to trick the game and leave the interior yet maintain the interior aesthetic. This statement means that the player will see an empty world, yet all objects' collisions are still technically there.

The easiest and most popular way to do this glitch is by taking a motorcycle into the Pole Position Club. Once the player is at the club, they should drive out of it. It's simple, yet its effects are fascinating to witness in GTA Vice City.

Hidden Packages still appear, although objects that normally block them are still present. Hence, some players might enjoy utilizing this glitch to collect all Hidden Packages.

4) Walk underwater glitch

If a pedestrian throws Tommy into a body of water, he will sink to the bottom (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tommy Vercetti can't swim. Unfortunately, nobody in GTA Vice City can. However, there is still a way for Tommy to go underwater. The player only needs to make a pedestrian forcefully eject him into a body of water.

The pier by the lighthouse is an excellent place to perform this glitch, albeit it should work anywhere. After Tommy Vercetti gets up, he will be on the ocean floor. The main drawback of this glitch is that he will drown once he approaches the top part of any body of water.

GTA Vice City players can also see how there's virtually no ocean floor, which makes this glitch amusing to execute.

3) Replay property glitch

Purchasing an expensive property for free sounds too good to be true. Surprisingly, GTA Vice City players can easily do this on PC. First, they must have enough money to buy the property.

Second, they should hit the Replay button and then go back to buy the property. The GTA Vice City player must then hit the Replay button yet again. If done correctly, they will buy the property for free.

The Replay feature is incredibly buggy in GTA Vice City, so it's not surprising that some speedrunners use it in different circumstances to beat the game quickly. Unfortunately. this feature isn't available on console ports.

2) Bike morphing glitch

An example of Tommy Vercetti "morphing" with a motorcycle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The biggest drawback to driving a motorcycle in GTA Vice City is that crashing into any object will send Tommy flying. Predictably, this effect lowers his health, and it can be inconvenient to walk back to the motorcycle again.

The bike morphing glitch remedies that problem. GTA Vice City players must park their preferred motorcycle near a clothing pickup icon. There is a particular sweet spot where the two objects mix, so they'll change the outfit when the player gets on the bike.

Afterwards, one will see Tommy standing on the motorcycle. He will run whenever the bike is moving, yet he's perfectly glued to the object. The main benefit is that the player will never crash and propel Tommy.

1) Big Bang cheat glitch

An image showing how high Tommy can be when performing this glitch (Image via Rockstar Games)

This glitch works best with the PC version of GTA Vice City, especially since the player can enter the same input much more quickly and efficiently. To perform this glitch, one must find whatever car they wish to hijack. Note: This car must have a driver.

As soon as Tommy touches the pedestrian, the player should pause and enter the "BIGBANG" cheat code several times. The more they enter it, the higher they will be sent up in the air.

Once the player is done entering the cheat code as often as they'd like, they must enter "ASPIRINE" to fix it. Afterward, they can input "COMEFLYWITHME" to fly their vehicle.

It's an easy glitch to execute as well.

GTA Vice City is still brimming with features and facets that can be explored and enjoyed. The glitches listed above further embellish gameplay and are delightful additions to the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

