Top 5 funniest GTA Trilogy glitches that will leave you in splits

The GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy is the most glitchy GTA game in history, with the worst reception ever. While the majority of players have been enraged at having to spend $60 on such a flawed product, some have remained quite composed.

After all, the games did manage to entertain players with some of the most comical bugs ever seen in a Rockstar Games title. This article lists a few of the best bugs that, despite ruining the gameplay, are quite entertaining to experience.

GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy: 5 hilarious bugs that are guaranteed to make you laugh

5) Falling through floors

All the GTA games have certain methods to reach their respective "blue hell". The process has been made much easier in the Definitive Edition games. Players will now fall through the floors at random, in all three games.

4) AmmuNation bug

CJ's face is now a skin mask from a horror movie (Image via Rockstar Games)

There's a weird bug in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition that affects players whenever they're buying body armor from AmmuNation. Players can see the inside of CJ's face when the armor is purchased, leading to a creepy but amusing experience.

Some players have reported another bug where buying grenades makes CJ throw them immediately.

3) Glitchy character models

The first and most obvious flaw in the Definitive Edition Trilogy are the character models. While most of those in GTA 3 and Vice City are somewhat passable, the ones in San Andreas are abominations.

Some of them often glitch out, making them look even more hilarious. CJ's character model suffers from this bug the most, whereas Ryder is the second-most affected.

2) Reverse camera bug

A close-up of CJ's face on the rear-view camera (Image via Rockstar Games)

There's a camera bug in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition that affects a few vehicles like the Quadbike and the Hydra. When players select the reverse camera option, they are met with CJ's face instead, which is a little too close for comfort.

Many fans have been calling it the stuff of nightmares, whereas others have erupted into fits of laughter. Despite the uncanny valley effect, it is too funny to miss out on.

1) The cars

One of the buggiest aspects of the Definitive Edition Trilogy games are the vehicles. To say that the cars in the game are death traps would be an understatement. When the player is driving one, it has a chance of spinning out violently and exploding, sometimes even flying up while doing so.

When driven by NPCs, cars can be lethal for the player and other pedestrians. Due to pathfinding bugs, the cars may drive through sidewalks or even hit the player at reckless speeds. While failing a mission due to this bug can be infuriating, it is also quite amusing.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish