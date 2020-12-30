5 games that Rockstar Games should remaster/remake for next-gen consoles like GTA 5

Rockstar Games has typically never dabbled in Remaster and Remakes like most AAA studios tend to do once they have a credible enough catalog of games.

In the history of video games, few publishers and studios have had the kind of run that Rockstar Games has for almost two decades now.

Each new release from Rockstar Games is a bona fide global event with months and years of anticipation heading into its release, as is evident currently with all the talk of GTA 6 without so much as a single promotional image from the studio.

The opportunity is right there for Rockstar Games to go back to the well and bring another game franchise back to life and give it the next-gen treatment.

There are plenty of games that the community would love to play with updated visuals and mechanics. Here we take a look at some of the most exciting ones from Rockstar Games' past.

5 games that should be remastered/remade for next-gen consoles like GTA 5

#5 - Red Dead Redemption

One of Rockstar's most celebrated games and one that established the studio as a force to be reckoned with in terms of compelling storytelling, Red Dead Redemption is a bona fide classic.

Released only for the Xbox 360 and the PS3, players can only experience the game in its dated form through services like PlayStation Now.

A remake would also open up the opportunity for PC players to experience the story of John Marsten and play through the two games in chronological order.

The game is undoubtedly still great, but a remaster/remake would definitely go a long way in pleasing fans of the franchise. Red Dead Redemption still remains one of Rockstar's best narratives and deserves new life on newer consoles.

#4 - Manhunt

Memories of Manhunt still remain fresh with players who were old enough to have played the game during its release.

The games were undoubtedly some of the most controversial ones of its time due to their graphic content and disturbing imagery that still hold a candle to the industry's goriest.

A Manhunt remake would definitely add a lot of color to Rockstar's newer catalog of action-adventure games with its signature brand of borderline horror. While the game did not win any awards for storytelling, it still remains an extremely cool concept that could do with some polish.

Rockstar has proven that they can tackle all sorts of genres with finesse, and there is no reason why they can't do the same again with horror in Manhunt.

#3 - Bully

To many, Bully was always the boarding school counterpart to GTA, but it has always been so much more than that.

Bully is an extremely entertaining game that can leave a lasting impression on the player with its charm and crude humor that shines through in every scene.

Bully might require a lot of polish to bring to a state that is considered acceptable by Rockstar's standards, but it is surely worth a try.

The concept itself is too cool to be wasted away, and as many fans would love a sequel, there hasn't been much development on that front as of late.

If Bully 2 seems too large a project to be a reality for Rockstar Games right now, perhaps a Remaster or Remake of the original could be on the cards.

#2 - The Warriors

The Warriors haven't come out to play in a long time, and fans have held their PS2 discs of The Warriors: The Game ever since it came out in 2005. The game, much like the movie, is a bona fide cult hit and a favorite of fans of Rockstar Games.

The game is a traditional beat-em-up with fantastic combat and an endlessly entertaining gameplay loop. It might be considered a little rough around the edges or even rudimentary by today's standards, which is why it would do great with a Remake.

If the entertainment industry has proven anything in the past few years, it is that nostalgia will trump almost anything. Nothing screams nostalgia more than a cult classic 80s movie made into a game.

#1 - Max Payne

As much as fans would love a sequel to Max Payne, it is safe to say that Max has suffered enough tragedy and hardship in his life to have his story come to an end with the trilogy.

There is a certain charm to the iconic Sam Lake face in the original Max Payne and the sort of graphics that were only seen during that era. However, a complete remake of the original on next-gen consoles would surely elevate the franchise onto another level entirely.

Even with dated graphics and tech, Max Payne's art-style and visuals still look pristine, and it is clear that the game is a truly inspired work of art. So, imagine what the snow-clad streets of New York with the neo-noir stylings of Max Payne could look like today.

Max Payne is an extraordinary game that younger players have never experienced; perhaps an introduction on next-gen consoles is in order.