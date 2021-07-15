5 great cars in GTA Online for under $1 million

GTA Online's economy has gone through massive inflation over the course of its seven-year journey. There was once a time when the most expensive car in the game cost a million dollars, but in 2021, a million bucks doesn't go that far.

With hypercars touching the 4 million dollar price point, players looking for a cheap, fun car may think they're out of options, but that isn't the case.

Here's 5 great picks for a car under $1 million in GTA Online.

5 great cars for under $1 million in GTA Online

5. Turismo R - GTA $500,000

“Grotti might have alienated their Old Money consumers by releasing a hybrid sports car, but 'fuel efficient' is relative when you're talking about 799hp. 0-60 in under 3 seconds and a top speed of 210 mph.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

4. Gauntlet Hellfire - GTA $745,000

"What is a car for, if it's not for getting from A to B? And what's the point of A and B, if they're not a quarter of a mile apart on a flat surface in a straight line? These are the questions Bravado asked themselves, and the Hellfire was the answer. Give it what it needs, and this thing will immolate just about everything else on four wheels. Turn that funny-looking wheel in the middle of the dash even a little bit, and you're as good as dead.”

— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

3. Dominator GTX - GTA $725,000

“Step one: take the best-looking muscle car the 60's ever saw, and introduce it to the greatest American supercar of the modern era. Step two: leave them alone in a quiet garage with a few dozen shots of high octane gas, plenty of axel grease and nothing else to do. Step three: the Dominator GTX is born, and it's hungry. When your pedigree is this damn good, there's nothing wrong with keeping it in the family.”

— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

2. Overflod Entity XF - GTA $795,000

“High taxes, socialism, constant darkness… Sweden really is proof that, if you fill a country full of hot women, people will put up with a wretched landscape. By pussying out of armed conflicts for the past 200 years and focusing instead on investment in education, healthcare and manufacturing, the Swedes now enjoy one of the highest standards of living in the world. The result is a nation that's terrible at democracy but excellent at making ridiculously fast sportscars.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

1. Pegassi Zentorno - GTA $725,000

"Make sure the other 99% know you're in a vehicle they can't afford with this loud, brash, in-your-face supercar from Pegassi. Insanely fast with a high-tech interior, this is as close as you can get to a fighter jet on wheels. The only thing that goes up quicker than the 0-60 on this bad boy is your insurance premium."

―Legendary Motorsport description.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod