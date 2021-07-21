5 great Lowriders in GTA Online under $1 million

GTA Online's car roster is nothing short of massive and one of the lesser celebrated vehicles in the game are lowriders. Sleek, stylish and showy, these are absolute treat to own, serving as one of the biggest flexes while driving around Los Santos. The best part about GTA Online's lowrider roster is that they don't break the bank, with most costing less than half a million a piece.

5 great lowriders in GTA Online that don't break the bank

1) Buccaneer Custom - GTA $390,000 (conversion price)

A great addition to one's roster and certified eye candy for the LS Car Meet, the Buccaneer Custom is the essence of what every lowriders aspires to be. Sleek, long and packed with customization options, Buccaneer Custom has the tools to let the player build an iconic car that's sure to turn heads.

2) Virgo Classic - GTA $165,000

One of the more economical cars on this list, the Virgo Classic is an old school car who's design is inspired by 70's classics like the Ford Thunderbird. Housing a single camshaft V8 engine, the Virgo Classic is heavy car that isn't the quickest to accelerate but can hold its own in the hands of a capable driver.

3) Voodoo Custom - GTA $420,000

Another true-to-form lowrider, the Voodoo Custom is one of the longest cars in the game and is available via Benny's Original Motor Works. Featuring improved performance stats compared to the stock Voodoo, the Custom is not just a beauty to look at, it's also a pleasure to drive.

4) Willard Faction - GTA $36,000

The cheapest car on this list, the Willard Faction comes in at just GTA $36,000 and features some of the best liveries for the price. Slapping on Whitewall tires on the Faction and applying the striped livery makes it truly pop despite its low price. An upgrade to the Faction Custom is available at Benny's Original Motor Works for GTA $335,000, to get more customization options.

5) Sabre Turbo Custom - GTA $490,000 (conversion price)

A cross between muscle and lowrider, the Sabre Turbo Custom is a half million dollar investment and delivers value in spades. With a turbocharged V8 roaring under the hood, players will have no issue getting up to speed in this ride. As per Benny's Custom, modifications are extensive and players can spend hours perfecting their automobile.

