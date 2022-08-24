5 GTA Online vehicles that need weaponized variants

GTA Online gamers have always loved weaponized vehicles, which are pretty helpful in the most difficult of missions and heists. These are non-weaponized fast vehicles that can take a hit, while players like some of them just for their looks.

As with any game, users prefer certain weaponized vehicles over others for different reasons.

GTA Online players can do with weaponized versions of these vehicles

5) Lampadati Felon

The Felon is a four-door luxury coupe taking its looks from a fusion of the Jaguar XF and the Tesla Model S. Durability and good protection to its engines from gunfire make this car one of the most common choices among online GTA gamers for getaways or chases.

The Felon also has good brakes despite being a heavy car once fully upgraded. Handling is one of the main reasons users wish it had weaponizing options to help bolster chases and getaways safely.

Adding such a feature will make this ride even heavier, but the ease of handling will more than make up for it.

4) Obey Tailgater

This car's description reads:

"Luxury German Sedan. Better than a BF, but not quite a Benefactor. Fast and practical with a classy look, this is just the car to over-leverage on."

It's a four-door, mid-sized sedan that can take a hit on its chin and keep rolling. The Tailgater can tank many hits before the engine starts smoking out.

The vehicle's performance is on par with sports cars found in the online mode with above-average acceleration and very decent top speed, making it a good getaway vehicle. Even for deformation damage, the car can take quite a lot of hits before showing any form of performance drop.

That said, the car can be customized to add a couple of explosives, and gamers will always love to see some weaponizing options as that would make it one of the near-perfect getaway vehicles for most heists and missions.

3) Karin Sultan

This is another four-door sports sedan on the list, and it takes on the design of a Subaru Impreza and a Lancer Evo, fusing them to look quite sporty. AWD makes this ride quite a reliable getaway vehicle on par with Kuruma, one of the fan favorites among GTA Online gamers.

The Sultan is still one of the fastest cars offering good grip and ease, especially helping on getaways after heists and missions. Users would love it to be weaponized to make escapes more helpful.

2) Exemplar

Based loosely on a mix of Aston Martin Rapide and Ferrari California, this four-door coupe is one of the best-looking and solid cars that GTA Online players love to use as a final getaway car.

Its engine is a rehash of the famous V8 engine, and a fully upgraded version of the vehicle can seriously damage chasing cars even without weapons.

GTA Online users have long been fans of this ride, and a weaponized version would make it more popular, with more takers choosing it as one of the best getaway cars.

1) Bravado Buffalo

The Bravado Buffalo is described as a resurrected 1960s muscle car for the over-muscled EDM generation. It's a vehicle with aggressive lines for aggressive drivers in the Grand Theft Auto world.

This car fits the bill for gamers who like going berserk even on stealth missions and love driving muscle cars all around the GTA 5 world. From fast corners to strong brakes and a fast RWD drive, users love to take this ride for fast getaways on and off-road, around steep routes and highways.

They have always wanted another option for a weaponized version of this vehicle that's good off-road and rugged enough to take the hits to complete quick getaways and lose cops quickly.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer