5 GTA San Andreas characters who appeared in other games in the series

GTA San Andreas featured some of the most iconic characters from the franchise and was the defining GTA experience for many old-school gamers out there.

With a captivating storyline comes some unforgettable characters, and this is where GTA San Andreas takes the cake. With characters like Big Smoke, Ryder, Madd Dogg, and of course, CJ, San Andreas writes a great saga that sees the rise of an underdog.

As the GTA titles follow a single timeline and a shared universe, characters from the installments famously appear in other titles of the series, sometimes even as a cameo. For instance, Claude, the protagonist of GTA 3, appears in GTA San Andreas.

Here is a list of five characters from GTA San Andreas who have also appeared in other titles of the series.

5 characters from GTA San Andreas who have appeared in other GTA titles

5) Claude (GTA 3)

The GTA 3 protagonist makes a small cameo in San Andreas, and is famously silent here as well. As the events of this game take place before those of GTA 3, players see Catalina and Claude together during their cameo.

It is quite an exciting moment when Claude and CJ try to beat each other in an intense car race.

4) Catalina (GTA 3)

Perhaps one of the most hated characters of GTA 3, Catalina proved to be quite an iconic one in San Andreas. Her appearance shows that her eventual betrayal of Claude in GTA 3 was inevitable, as CJ suffered the same fate at her hands.

3) Salvatore Leone (GTA 3 and Liberty City Stories)

Salvatore Leone is a Godfather-ish Mafia lord who featured in GTA 3, San Andreas and Liberty City Stories. In all three titles, he assigns missions to the protagonists, most of which involve toppling other crime families.

However, unlike Vito Corleone, he fails to keep his friends close, as he eventually falls out with both Claude and CJ.

2) Kent Paul (Vice City)

This confident British bloke was one of Tommy's treasured allies in GTA Vice City. His appearance in San Andreas was more of a cameo, as he only asks CJ to help him out with a few errands, without giving anything in return.

1) Ken Rosenberg (Vice City)

Ken Rosenberg was an iconic character in GTA Vice City, who sticks by Tommy Vercetti from the very beginning and helps him become a kingpin. However, in GTA San Andreas, he looks like he has seen better days. Furthermore, Ken ended up making some powerful enemies as well.

Luckily for him, he meets CJ in San Andreas, who tries to help him out at times.

Edited by Sabine Algur