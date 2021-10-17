5 GTA San Andreas characters that fans are excited to see in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

With the release of GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition getting closer, many fans are excited to see their favorite characters from GTA San Andreas. GTA San Andreas was the most successful release in the Trilogy and fans are eagerly waiting in anticipation for the remaster of the game.

The game has one of the most iconic line-ups of characters in the game. The game is known for its interesting characters and their relation with the protagonist. GTA San Andreas' characters are considered some of the most memorable cast members in all of gaming.

Be it Ryder or Sweet, there are many interesting personalities that players get to witness in the game.

5 GTA San Andreas characters that fans cant wait to see in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

5) The Truth

The Truth is an old hippie who lives in Flint County in GTA San Andreas. He is a conspiracy theorist and used to own a pot farm in the game. He drives around in a van named "The Mothership," although he claims to travel around on his astral goat, Herbie.

The Truth has some of the funniest cut scenes in the game and his character is one that players are looking forward to seeing in the GTA Trilogy release.

4) Frank Tenpenny

Frank Tenpenny is the main antagonist in GTA San Andreas. He is definitely a villain that everyone remembers. Being one of the meanest characters in the game, he has a sick sense of humor that players learn to dislike very early in the game.

They say the story is only as good as the villain and Frank Tenpenny is one of the best examples of a good antagonist.

3) Big Smoke

Big Smoke in GTA San Andreas is a close friend of the protagonist. Big Smoke is a fellow Grove street member who betrays the gang for his own benefit. What starts as a good friendship between the protagonist and Big Smoke, ends with him being one of the enemies.

Players are waiting to see the story's plot twist in HD in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

2) Ryder

Ryder is a friend of the protagonist who ends up betraying the player in the game. Ryder, a former Grove Street member, also betrayed the gang with Big Smoke. Ryder was always one of the funnier characters in the game that fans love which broke the fans hearts when they learned that he was one of the antagonists in the game.

He is still one of the most iconic characters and many fans can't wait to see him in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

1) CJ

Also Read

Last but not least, Carl CJ Johnson, the protagonist and show runner of GTA San Andreas. The most iconic character of them all and probably one of the most famous in the gaming industry. Carl is loved by fans and stands to be one of the most interesting characters in gaming history.

Playing as Carl Johnson has given players a personal connection to his story and getting to experience him in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is something everyone is looking forward to.

Edited by Rohit Mishra