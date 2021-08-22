5 GTA San Andreas characters who would make a perfect fit for GTA 6

GTA San Andreas is a classic still remembered for some of its iconic characters, and fans of the series would love to see them once again in the GTA saga.

Except for Rockstar, no one has a clue when GTA 6 will arrive. All we, the fans, know is that it is bound to come out eventually. Other than that, the details are incredibly scarce.

The wait has led to massive anticipation and expectations among the fans who keep relaying their wishes for the next entry in the GTA series.

One thing on everyone's mind are the characters from GTA San Andreas. It has been years since they have been seen. There are still stories that need telling or even an ending and fans hope that those characters could get that in GTA 6.

Top 5 GTA San Andreas characters who would fit perfectly in GTA 6

5) Cesar Vialpando

Cesar Vialpando in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

If GTA 6 is set in the present era then all of the GTA San Andreas characters will have aged considerably. The game was set in 1992, after all.

Still, it would be great to see some of them once again. Cesar Vialpando, the boyfriend of CJ's sister, has plenty left to do. Did he marry Kendl? Are him and CJ still tight? There is a lot to explore.

4) Madd Dogg

Madd Dogg wearing Grove Street Families colors (Image via Rockstar Games)

Madd Dogg became a famous musician by the end of San Andreas. While his career has been mentioned in recent games, he hasn't been seen.

GTA 6 could give him concerts that players can attend, his music to listen to, and so much more. We need to see Madd Dogg thrive after what he went through.

3) Sweet

Sweet Johnson in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

The older brother of GTA San Andreas' protagonist definitely has more of a story in front of him.

Even if entry number three sees a modern theme, it makes you wonder what the Johnson's are up to. Maybe they get sucked back into the gang world? Anything is possible.

2) OG Loc

Meeting OG Loc in San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

You either love or hate OG Loc. He obviously got famous, but only by stealing the rhymebook of Madd Dogg.

This GTA character could be up to anything after getting out of the rap game. Did he try his hand at it decades later? Probably not, considering how things ended. It would just be great to see this crazy character once more.

1) Carl Johnson

CJ in his home on Grove Street (Image via Rockstar Games)

If anyone fits perfectly into the fold of GTA 6, it is the main character of San Andreas. Carl Johnson went through so much. Death, betrayal, triumph — he faced it all in the events of San Andreas.

More than likely that CJ will be quite old in GTA 6, but it would be nice to see what CJ is up to. He deserves a happy ending that the world gets to see.

