5 GTA San Andreas characters that players never got to know much about

It is well established by now that GTA San Andreas is perhaps the most influential title from the previous-gen GTA era.

The title features fast-paced action sequences paired with a nice storyline and well-written characters. Not to mention the amount of realism the title managed to incorporate using blocky graphics from 2004.

The only major problem GTA San Andreas has is the fact that players don't get to see much of the backstories of the side characters. There are a ton of interesting characters in GTA San Andreas, so it is understandable why Rockstar Games could not provide a backstory for each one of them.

There are, however, a few characters in the game whose stories players would love to know.

5 characters in GTA San Andreas fans don't get enough of

5) Beverly Johnson

CJ's mom, Beverly, is the one who sets the events of GTA San Andreas into motion. It was her death (a casualty due to the Ballas-GSF rivalry) that brought CJ back to Los Santos, and judging by the reaction of everyone, she was a lovable member of the community.

However, the game could have shown a little more about her and ended the curiosity of the fan community.

4) Wu Zi Mu

A rather significant character who instantly establishes himself as one of the most interesting ones in the game, Wu Zi Mu sadly does not get as much exposure as he deserves in GTA San Andreas. Then again, that could be said about a lot of GTA San Andreas characters.

This blind mob boss is the cold and calculating businessman people love to see in TV shows and web series. It is a pity the game did not delve deeper into the "CJ-Woozie" relationship.

3) Cesar Villapando

Cesar genuinely deserved more screentime in GTA San Andreas. After all, he was one of the few people who suspected the upcoming betrayal of Big Smoke and Ryder and even tried to warn CJ about it.

As the tritagonist of this iconic GTA title, Cesar could have had a bit more to do in the game.

2) The Truth

The Truth is hands down one of the most interesting characters that players have come across in GTA Sandreas. This whacky hippie asks an insane favor from CJ, leading to the Area 69 mission, which makes fans question what more he could offer the game, other than character diversity.

1) Brian Johnson

Brian, or at least his story, should have made it to GTA San Andreas for the same reason as Beverly. He was the youngest of the Johnson brothers, and the reasons for his death are rather unclear.

It is, however, well established that CJ and Brian were pretty close, but apparently CJ didn't do enough to protect him based on the constant allegations made by Sweet. It might have been helpful for the players if GTA San Andreas threw some light on this character.

Also read: Can Rockstar sustain GTA Online till GTA 6 eventually releases?

Edited by Allan Mathew