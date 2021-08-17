5 GTA San Andreas features that made it stand out from other GTA games

Over 17 years since its initial release, GTA San Andreas continues to live on in the hearts of GTA fans. For many, San Andreas was the defining Grand Theft Auto game, with loyalists refusing to shift to GTA's HD era titles. While the game's popularity is undisputed, it begs the question, what exactly did GTA San Andreas do so right that future entries to the franchise couldn't replicate. Here's a look at 5 features from GTA San Andreas that set it apart from the rest of the franchise.

5 beloved GTA San Andreas features that fans enjoy

5) Gang Recruitment

GTA San Andreas had the unique aspect of setting up the protagonist as a former gang member. Unlike the lone wolf formula from GTA 3 and Vice City, CJ truly belonged to the Grove and players felt the connection. Having the ability to recruit members on the fly was a fun and interesting dynamic. Earning enough respect to do so was another progression path players had to complete.

4) Turf Wars

Towards the end of GTA San Andreas' campaign, players had the opportunity to take part in large scale gang wars that shifted the balance of power in their city.

The feature soon became a fan favorite, with players vying to get their hands on every square inch of Los Santos real estate. Players had to fight tooth and nail against the Ballas and the Vagos to assert their dominance.

3) Character customization

Being able to tweak CJ's physical appearance was an RPG element that was way ahead of its time for the GTA franchise. Based on player choices, various aspects of CJ's physicality would change dynamically. Players could choose to make CJ an absolute buff beast at the gym, or feed him Cluckin Bell until he has a heart attack.

2) Seamless mini-games

While minigames have continued in GTA with bowling and darts, the majority of activities found in GTA San Andreas were missing in later entries. Spray tagging turf, playing basketball and even split screen co-op are a few things that players sorely miss from GTA San Andreas that never returned.

1) Varied combat training

Spending time training at the gym would teach CJ brand new moves he could use in the game. The mechanic was something players took a liking to, as they could now train CJ to be even stronger in physical altercations. While GTA 4 did feature a diverse combat system, training to learn more was not an option. By the time GTA 5 came around, hand-to-hand combat had been extremely simplified and didn't match GTA San Andreas' standard.

Also read: GTA Online's new background update released on August 17

Edited by Gautham Balaji