5 GTA San Andreas gangs to look out for in the remastered Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas was awarded the best game to be released in 2004. With the remastered Trilogy Definitive Edition coming out on November 11, many players can't wait to get back into the classic action of fighting the gangs in San Andreas.

The game featured quite a few gangs that posed a threat to CJ until he took them out of the city by capturing all the territories in the GTA San Andreas gang wars. There were many gangs in GTA SA that players got to interact with as friends or foes.

This article highlights the 5 gangs in GTA San Andreas to look out for in the remastered trilogy Definitive Edition.

GTA San Andreas in remastered Trilogy Definitive Edition: 5 gangs to look out for

5) San Fierro Rifa

The San Fierro Rifa controls the areas of Garcia, Doherty, King's, and Battery Point. The gang is led by the gang leader T-Bone Mendez. The gang used to run many drug routes and had become a hub for the international drug trade. Their leader was killed by CJ and Ceaser in the game before the gang started hiding and remaining low-key.

4) Varrios Los Aztecas

The Varrios Los Aztecas were notorious for their gun-running and gang warfare. They control the areas of El Corona, Little Mexico, and Unity Station. The Aztecas are distinctly recognized by their turquoise bandanas but are not to be confused with the San Fierro Rifa.

The Aztecas are against all other gangs in San Andreas but form an alliance with the Grove Street Families due to their leader Ceaser's relationship with CJ's sister Kendal.

3) Los Santos Vagos

The Vagos are a Mexican Los Santos street gang that uses yellow bandanas to represent themselves. They occupy most of the far north and east areas of Los Santos, namely Las Colinas, East Beach, and Los Flores.

The Vagos run one of the biggest drug trades in the city. The Vagos have an intense hatred towards the Grove Street Families and the Aztecas.

2) Ballas

The Ballas are the most powerful Afro-American street gang in Los Santos. They are the main rival gang of the Grove Street Families. The Ballas came in four different sets in GTA San Andreas, and those were the Front Yard Ballas, Rollin' Heights Ballas, Kilo Tray Ballas, and the Temple Drive Ballas.

1) Grove Street Families

The most influential gang in the game is the Grove Street Families. This is the gang of the protagonist CJ in GTA San Andreas. The Grove Street Families are an Afro-American street gang in Los Santos and used to be the most powerful gang in the city.

The gang regains its power when CJ joins them back after his mother's death. The Grove Street Families is led by Sweet and later by CJ. Their gang is represented by the color green and is involved in gang banging and gun-running.

GTA San Andreas fans can't wait for the Remastered GTA Trilogy as they will get to play and interact with visually improved versions of the various gangs present in the game.

Edited by R. Elahi