5 characters from GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition that should be included in GTA 6

The GTA series has produced a slew of intriguing characters, some of whom are still beloved by fans. As a result, many fans are looking forward to seeing their favorite characters from previous games return in GTA 6.

With the release of the GTA Trilogy, players have become even more nostalgic for the original trilogy. Many fans have been disappointed by the low-quality character models, and they now want to see these characters in high-definition.

This article contains a list of characters who fans would love to see in GTA 6, even though it's highly unlikely.

5 GTA Trilogy characters fans would love to see in GTA 6

5) A Love Fist member

The Love Fist band members were first introduced in GTA Vice City, as a parody of a typical 80s hair metal band. Since then, they have reappeared often throughout the series, including the HD Universe as well.

It is quite likely for at least some of their members to appear in GTA 6 when it comes out.

4) Donald Love

Donald Love appears in three Grand Theft Auto games: GTA 3, Vice City, and Liberty City Stories. He's one of the strangest characters in the series, as Rockstar decided to turn him into a cannibal.

Apart from that, he is an atypically shrewd and a manipulative businessman who will go to any lengths to get what he wants.

3) Ken Rosenberg

Ken Rosenberg first appeared in GTA Vice City and is possibly the best side character in the game. He makes a reappearance in GTA San Andreas, where he is merely a shadow of his former self.

However, his personality as a cowardly drug addict remains consistent across both games. If reintroduced in GTA 6, players would undoubtedly love his comic persona.

2) Cesar Vialpando

In GTA San Andreas, CJ appears to be apprehensive of trusting Cesar at first. However, they soon become close friends, and Cesar is always there for him throughout the events of the game.

Cesar is one of the best supporting characters in the series, simply because of his role in the game's storyline. He is the leader of the Varrios Los Aztecos, which also makes the gang an ally of Grove Street Families (GSF). If he is to return in GTA 6, he should take on a similar supporting role in the game.

1) Sweet

Sean "Sweet" Johnson is one of the most convincing characters in GTA San Andreas. He is an old-school, no-nonsense gangster, who prefers his hood over everything else. The only reason GSF had survived so long in the absence of Carl and Brian was due to his capable leadership.

His resemblance to popular rapper Ice Cube was most probably intentional, and it has made him even more iconic. If Rockstar brings him back in the next game, they should also reveal what happened to the GSF after the events of GTA San Andreas.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

