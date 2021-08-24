5 iconic GTA San Andreas cutscenes every fan will remember

GTA San Andreas has earned its spot as one of gaming's greatest forays in the mid 2000's. Apart from Rockstar Games' open world design and bountiful activities, the amount of love and effort put into the characterization of people CJ interacts with truly sold the experience.

Almost every cutscene from the game was memorable to some degree with players being treated to some witty one-liners or brilliantly delivered exposition by central characters. Here's a look at 5 iconic GTA San Andreas cutscenes that every player will instantly recognize.

Top 5 iconic GTA San Andreas Cutscenes

5. Big Smoke's monologue (End of the Line)

As if confronting Big Smoke and ending his life wasn't heavy enough for players to deal with, Rockstar Games had to twist the knife with Big Smoke's monologue before passing. A prideful and greedy man, Big Smoke's dying words were no different than his living, proving that all he cared about was himself no matter the cost to those around him.

4. The collusion (The Green Sabre)

Nothing hit players harder than when they caught Big Smoke, Ryder and Tenpenny colluding right next to the vehicle that was involved in the drive-by that claimed CJ's mom, Beverly Johnson's life. The cutscene marked a paradigm shift in GTA San Andreas' narrative as the stakes were raised when CJ learned of Smoke and Ryder's betrayal.

3. CJ returns home (Big Smoke, Sweet & Kendl)

Seeing CJ return to his home in GTA San Andreas takes players through a nostalgic trip in Carl's memories, as the reality of his mom's passing sets in. While gathering his thoughts, Big Smoke pops up and threatens the player before realizing its CJ and embracing him.

The cutscene stings further when players uncover the fact that Big Smoke was involved in CJ's mom's murder. The betrayal was foreshadowed right in this cutscene, when Smoke breaks Beverly Johnson's by discarding his baseball bat carelessly on the table.

2. Getting pulled over by C.R.A.S.H (In the Beginning)

Not even five minutes into the game and players are treated to the harsh realities of Los Santos. Right after getting off the plane from Liberty City, CJ's past catches up with him as players get a glimpse of Tenpenny and Pulaski's ruthlessness as they blackmail CJ on his way home. The cutscene sets the tone for the rest of the game where CJ spends a lot of his time under C.R.A.S.H's thumb

1. Big Smoke's order (Drive-Thru)

During the mission 'Drive-Thru', Big Smoke made history as he ordered an astronomically large meal for a single individual. The sheer absurdity of the order became meme-worthy in the coming years with multiple spin-offs and parody versions gracing the internet.

Big Smoke's order is so iconic that people who haven't even played GTA San Andreas get the reference when they hear Big Smoke's raspy voice call for a 'Number 6 with extra dip and a large soda'

Edited by Nikhil Vinod