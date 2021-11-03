5 most intriguing GTA 6 leaks that have been revealed so far

GTA 6 fans don't have much to go on regarding the game as Rockstar hasn't revealed anything about it. However, there's an abundance of leaks that have surfaced in the recent past.

This article points out some of the most exciting leaks regarding GTA 6, including the dubious as well as the trustworthy ones.

GTA 6: 5 of the most interesting leaks to have come out regarding the game

5) Cayo Perico teaser

When Rockstar uploaded the Cayo Perico Heist teaser trailer for GTA Online, some perceptive fans noticed something intriguing. The teaser showed some coordinates, which turned out to be a backroad in West Virginia in the United States.

What caught the attention was that the road is shaped like VI. This could be an intentional teaser for GTA 6 or it could just be fans seeing everything as a hint to the game.

4) Gameplay screenshot leak

Robultz, a Redditor, posted some alleged gameplay screenshots on the platform, saying that he acquired them from a major member of the GTA 5 RP community.

Such leaks are always bound to be interesting, but this one turned out to be a hoax. The screenshots were revealed to be from Cities: Skylines, and thus, most fans rejected the leak as a hoax.

3) November announcement leak

A Twitter handle teased some details about GTA 6 in late September, most of which have already been revealed before. What's interesting is that the leaker claimed Rockstar would announce the game soon.

The expected date for the announcement was claimed to be anytime between November and December.

2) Female protagonist

Tom Henderson was the first game informant to mention that the next title in the series could likely have a female protagonist. He also stated that this character might be one of multiple other playable ones, just like GTA 5.

Fans have had a mixed reaction to this leak. While some consider it a welcome change, others believe that it would take away the realism from the series. According to them, this would make the game more akin to a Saints Row title.

1) Map leaks

Map leaks are usually the most intriguing tidbits to come out for an open-world game. This is especially true for Rockstar Games titles, ever since the Red Dead Redemption 2 map leak turned out to be accurate.

GTA 6 has witnessed two map leaks, one in 2018 and the other in 2021. While the leaks initially attracted the interest of fans, they were almost immediately dismissed as fakes.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul