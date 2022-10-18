5 lesser-known facts about GTA Vice City

GTA: Vice City is more than 20 years old, but there are still many facts about the game that players might still be surprised to know about. It remains a fan-favorite title among the old games from the GTA series, with fans still feeling nostalgic when playing the recently released definitive edition.

Bugs and glitches are common even among new games, but in some of these old games like Vice City, it results in hilarious outcomes. Some of these bugs might not be noticeable at first, while a few others break the game completely, frustrating players.

In this article, five such facts about GTA: Vice City will be mentioned, including bugs, glitches, easter eggs, and many more.

Note: This article is solely the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any specific order.

GTA: Vice City is a classic game, with interesting facts

1) Skins break the game

GTA Vice City was the second game after GTA 3 to allow players to change character skins. While some players liked the option, most others didn't find it appealing. The interesting part about this option is how the skins spoil the game's internal calculations, causing havoc and even breaking the game at times.

This bug is triggered by specific skins with an "e" as the 21st character in the name. When that happens, the game suddenly sees an exponential function and recalculates the third aircraft’s coordinate. The bug forces planes to fly close to the ground and even go through any obstacles in their path.

As a result, the game corrupts the height coordinates, and all air traffic moves into the city, making it look weird. This bug also corrupts trains and yachts, at times submerging them and loading cutscenes underwater, resulting in certain important characters getting killed after the cutscene and failing missions.

2) Anti-piracy measures

GTA: Vice City developers put in a good amount of time to get players to feel bad about playing a pirated version of the game. One of the bugs implemented is when players get into a Taxi and keep pushing the button to activate the Taxi missions repeatedly, the bug initiates permanent rain in the game.

What's worse is that this bug gets saved with the game's save files, adding these showers to every free-roam and mission after that, giving the game a depressing look. Restarting the game does not solve this issue and the only solution is to use cheats to change the weather.

3) Tommy can't swim

Quite a lot of memes were made about the fact that GTA: Vice City's protagonist, Tommy, couldn't swim in the game. This led to a lot of players getting annoyed when Tommy drowned within seconds in between missions, forcing a restart. Turns out, Rockstar Games had an explanation for this quite some time ago.

The PSM2 magazine offered an interesting opportunity to give their readers’ questions to Rockstar Games, and one of these questions was about swimming. Sadly for them, Rockstar responded with “no”, but they did give a good explanation for why they decided against implementing this feature into their game.

Rockstar Games explained:

“Ultimately, it’s a time-consuming thing to program that wouldn’t add much to the game. Unless we put in dedicated swimming missions, which wouldn’t be very gangster”.

After the eventual release of the game, the game's developers published a witty reminder on page 10 in the official Tourist’s guide:

“Shark attacks off Vice City happen a few times a year and there are more sharks out there than you would like to think - best advice: stay out of the water!”

4) Weird internal names

Some Easter eggs are hidden in the game files in a lot of games, however in GTA: Vice City's case, things turned out to be quite sordid and strange. The text string that says “good citizen bonus” is internally called “good boy”. Some of the sunken ships are called "seabedsh*t1.dff" and "seabedsh*t02.dff".

Many other internal names were also very coarse, especially with damaged and discarded vehicles. Even the scripts were named "SH*T THREAD" in many places. Whether there was a reason or if it was developers having a good time, we don't know.

5) Firetruck bug

This one's yet another weird bug that is caused when players try to walk over to a Save icon to save game progress at the same time when a firetruck is spawned. As soon as a Firetruck arrives near a building with the "Save" icon, and players try to walk over the icon, there's a 12.5% chance it doesn’t work anymore.

This bug doesn't just affect pickups in that instance, as players will not be able to save their game going forward or pick up any other icons too. This includes: collecting hidden packages, buying properties, playing rampages, and getting various weapons and armor, none of which will work from that point onwards.

However, players can still pick up money from dead NPCs. Also, everything that is spawned by missions can be consumed, so there is no problem in continuing to play the game.

