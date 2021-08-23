5 missions from GTA series that have an unexpected plot twist

The stories in Grand Theft Auto are some of the most iconic things about the GTA series.

Not everything is straightforward, however. There are plenty of twists and turns that players find the protagonists of GTA in. Good or bad, the series is full of unexpected plot twists.

From the first entry to the last, some long-lasting GTA plot twists have given fans of the franchise something to talk about. Here are five missions with unexpected plot twists that shine above the rest.

Top 5 plot twists in GTA that were completely unexpected

5) The Snow Storm

This GTA IV mission definitely ended in an unexpected manner. Known as Michelle, Niko's girlfriend revealed her true nature. Actually named Karen Daniels, she was an undercover government agent assigned to watch Niko. Betrayals are nothing new in Grand Theft Auto, but this one was really surprising.

4) Russian Revolution

This is another GTA IV mission that twisted the plot of the game around. Dimitri turned on his good friend Niko, aligning with Ray Bulgarin. Niko failed to kill either Dimitri or Bulgarin, but managed to escape with the help of Little Jacob. This was another case of proving that you can't trust anyone in this series.

3) Keep Your Friends Close...

In GTA: Vice City, no one knew what to expect. During the Keep Your Friends Close mission, players assumed it would go down as business as usual. That wasn't the case. Lance felt like he wasn't getting what he deserved and gave up Tommy Vercetti to his old boss, Sonny Forelli. A large group of armed men surrounded the Vercetti Estate, all because of Lance's jealousy.

2) The Time's Come and Something Sensible

This is a two-for-one from GTA V. The story of that game is great, but the ending is rather surprising. No one expected the opportunity to kill both Michael and Trevor, leading to the non-canon endings. The two missions end with one of the respective allies of Franklin dead. No one saw that coming.

1) The Green Sabre

The Green Sabre is a bit obvious these days, but it broke some hearts when GTA: San Andreas was released.

Carl Johnson and his friend Cesar find some Ballas, Ryder, Big Smoke, Frank Tenpenny, and Eddie Pulaski exchanging drugs. They also have the Green Sabre vehicle used in the drive-by that killed CJ's mother. Seeing Ryder and Big Smoke with the enemies for the first time was really something.

