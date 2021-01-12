5 most entertaining GTA San Andreas missions

GTA San Andreas is one of the greatest games of all time and continues earning buzz to this day for its challenging missions.

While some San Andreas missions involve planning and surviving deadly heists, others throw the player in unexpectedly dangerous situations. They make for some of the most entertaining and memorable missions in the GTA franchise.

The most challenging GTA San Andreas missions

#5 - Just business

This mission is the last one in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, leading to a highly-anticipated climax.

In "Just Business," the player has to protect "Big Smoke" from the blood-thirsty Russian mafia and take him to Downtown. The player also has to ensure the safety of Glendale and BF-400.

#4 - Saint Mark's Bistro

This San Andreas mission involves flying from San Andreas and landing in a completely different city. The mission is to safely reach the airport and fly the talk-of-the-town jet to the infamous Liberty City.

After shredding the enemy into pieces, the player has to fly back to Las Venturas airport in time, earning a grand reward of $20,000.

#3 - Green Goo

Green Goo is one reason why San Andreas is considered a personal favorite for many gamers around the globe.

In this mission, the player has to fly a jet pack to steal a mysterious substance called the green goo from a freight train. It involves blasting several crates on the cart to land at the right jar of green go and taking it safely to "The Truth."

#2 - End of the line

Featuring "Sweet Johnson," this mission has Carl and Sweet search for their friend Big Smoke.

This mission involves finding a way past Smoke's tight security that guards the "Crack Fortress" and getting the SWAT tank to break into Big Smoke's palace. Packed with crackling tasks, "End of the Line" is one of the most popular San Andreas missions.

#1 - Breaking the bank at Caligula's

"Breaking the bank at Caligula's" gives GTA San Andreas a touch of diversity. CJ sets up a multi-stage heist, one of the biggest ever conducted in San Andreas, and leaves Caligula's casino in Las Venturas in shambles.

The player must enter the Casino while keeping a low profile. The player has to then find the swipecard door behind which the treasure is hidden. The robbery has to take place within seven minutes without attracting any unwanted attention.