5 new features that fans expect to see with the release of GTA 6

Rumors around the release of GTA 6 have been rife, and for a good reason. It has been eight years since Rockstar gave players a major release in the form of GTA 5, and fans of the franchise are now growing impatient for a major announcement from Rockstar's end

With Rockstar elevating the expectations of players with every major update to GTA Online, this article explores the top 5 features that players wish to see with the release of GTA 6.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

GTA 6: 5 features that fans expect to see upon release

5) Car Insurance for Personal Vehicles

Mors Mutual Insurance in GTA Online allowed players to get a destroyed vehicle restored (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Regular GTA Online players are familiar with Mors Mutual Insurance, a service that can help them restore their destroyed vehicles, that they spent hours customizing, given that they have insurance.

While available as a highly used feature by players in GTA Online, it was surprising to see Rockstar miss out on adding this realistic feature to the story mode in GTA 5 with any of the major updates.

With GTA 6, it would be great to see Rockstar go the extra mile and add this highly realistic feature to the story mode to enhance the sense of realism that GTA games offer.

4) Advanced Combat Mechanism

GTA San Andreas allowed players to learn new combat moves to get an edge over enemies (Image via gta.fandom.com)

First introduced with GTA San Andreas, the ability to unlock new hand-to-hand combat moves by beating the strongest fighter in the local gym was a revolutionary feature. Attacking mechanisms in fistfights have certainly evolved across all GTA games over the years, however, this one detail has been missing from the franchise for quite a long time.

Adding the ability to learn new combat moves into GTA 6's story mode will certainly add to the realism of the game and will serve as a great callback to this remarkable feature from GTA San Andreas.

3) Improved in-game AI

Improved in-game AI can add a lot more depth to police pursuits in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

If a player gets involved in a police pursuit in GTA 5 or GTA Online, what follows is a chaotic scenario where a couple dozen cars are destroyed and many pedestrians are either shot or run over. Once a player evades the pursuit, cops just forget about the miscreants and the sheer destruction their actions caused.

What GTA 6 should introduce is the concept of rap sheets enabling cops to keep track of potential miscreants with an appetite for destruction. This will certainly add to the player's difficulties and will make them think before taking any action in the open world.

This feature might as well make players finally halt at a stoplight in the game.

2) Ability to perform a diverse range of side missions

Players could engage in a plethora of side missions in GTA San Andreas (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Another remarkable feature that Rockstar has offered players in the past is the ability to engage in a wide variety of side missions ranging from being an enforcer of law with Vigilante Missions to helping the injured get essential medical attention by performing Paramedic Missions.

GTA 6 should re-introduce the ability to perform both Paramedic and Vigilante side missions apart from the basic taxi fare missions seen in GTA 5.

1) Support for Role Playing

GTA RP lets players create a custom storyline for their playable character (Image via gta.fandom.com)

GTA RP has seen a spike in popularity among fans of the GTA franchise. An increasing number of players are now joining multiple RP servers every day to get the experience of creating a storyline where their playable character can choose to be anything ranging from a cop to an air force officer.

While the current RP servers are limited by the number and category of jobs available for players to choose from, Rockstar could go one up over the current external RP servers with GTA 6 and provide support for roleplaying from the very beginning in story mode.

This feature will certainly help drive up engagement levels, and players will hopefully get a lot of detail to explore in the expected vast open world of GTA 6.

