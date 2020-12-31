5 open-world games like GTA 5 that are highly rated on Steam

GTA 5 is an action-adventure game which offers a vast open-world for its players to explore. The game has interesting characters and is filled with lots of activities that are undoubtedly entertaining.

It is a Rockstar classic loved by many gamers all around the world. On that note, let us have a look at five of the best open-world games like GTA 5 that are highly rated on Steam.

Five open-world games like GTA 5 that are highly rated on Steam

The following open-world games like GTA 5 have a rating of 9/10 on Steam:

#1 Sleeping Dogs

Players who are into Bruce Lee-style martial arts will enjoy playing this title. With the progress of the story, players will get to learn and master various martial-arts skills.

The game is about an undercover cop trying his level best to serve justice. Like GTA 5, players must be prepared for the violent action that they will have to face.

This is also an open-world game which depicts Hong Kong beautifully. Players can take part in side activities like racing, which will improve their stats in the game.

#2 Mafia II

This title revolves around the life of a gangster, much like GTA 5. The gangster is on a quest to fulfill his dream of establishing dominance over other criminal families.

When players get bored of the main missions, they can explore the open-world offered by the game. The fictional world of this title can be navigated by foot or by vehicle.

From intense gunplay to exciting hand-to-hand combats, the fighting sequences in this title are great. The game has compelling characters and an interesting storyline.

#3 Red Dead Redemption II

Rockstar Games, the makers of GTA 5, did not disappoint players when they came up with the Red Dead Redemption II title. Even if the two games have distinctly different backdrops, there are quite a few similarities.

The most striking one is the open-world and huge maps offered by both the games, where players can veer off the main story and take part in side activities.

The game has a good collection of horses that gamers can use for traversing the terrains. Players who are into Western movies will surely have a fun time playing Red Dead Redemption II.

#4 Watch Dogs 2

Players can play this action-adventure title from a third-person perspective, much like GTA 5. This game also offers an open-world that can be explored by players whenever they want.

This game can also be played online. There are six multiplayer modes named Hacking Invasion, Bounty Hunter, Showd0wn, Racing, Man vs Machine and Loot Trucks that players can enjoy.

Players will have a thrilling time following the life of a hacker in this title. They can upgrade their hack tools and weapons as the game progresses.

#5 Yakuza 0

Yakuza 0 and GTA 5 have similar themes, and both offer an exciting open-world to players. However, Yakuza 0 focuses more on combat and less on gun-play.

Players need to control two playable characters from the third-person perspective in this game. Moreover, there are various missions and side-quests that players can be a part of.

Players also have the option of earning money by running side businesses in this title. However, they must be prepared for the lengthy cut-scenes that might get boring at times.

