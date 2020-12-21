The GTA 5 modding community is formed by some of the most creative people on the internet.

GTA 5 lends itself to the chaotic energy of the modding community. These creators experiment and tinker with the game's many systems to create something wholly original.

Over the years, GTA fans have been treated to all sorts of fantastic mods. Being the open-world masterpiece that it is, GTA 5 is a modder's paradise, and the state of San Andreas is ripe for some quality modding.

Here's a look at some of the best mods players can download for GTA 5 in 2020.

5 of the most popular GTA 5 mods in 2020

#1 LSPD FR

The Los Santos Police Department First Response Mod for GTA 5 is simply one of the most ingenious mods ever created.

With the help of this mod, players will be able to cross over to the other side of the law as Los Santo's finest. From being able to create your own police officer to embarking on complete missions, this mod has everything a fan could want.

If players are looking to try out a fleshed-out, in-depth mod that will keep them playing GTA 5 for hours on end, then they need not look any further.

Download Link

#2 Iron Man Mark V

There was a point in GTA 5 history when Iron Man mods became the collective obsession of all gamers. A slew of mind-boggling Iron Man mods followed, but the Iron Man Mark V mod is perhaps the best iteration of all.

Iron Man MKV combines everything great about the previous iterations of the mod and delivers one of the most solid mods currently available for GTA 5. Everyone's favorite Avenger can wreak all sorts of havoc in Los Santos in this mod.

Download Link

#3 Simple Zombies

Simple Zombies essentially turns GTA 5 into a well-produced zombie apocalypse horror-survival game. The mod tasks players with maintaining the health and status of not just themselves but their camp as well.

If players ever felt that Los Santos had a serious dearth of the undead, then this mod should help alleviate most of those concerns.

Download Link

#4 Basic Needs

For players who feel that GTA 5 isn't completely true to life when it comes to how much their character needs to eat and sleep, then the Basic Needs mod should be on the top of their list of mods to download.

This essentially turns GTA 5 into the most unforgiving RPG, with players needing to tend to each of their characters' needs and requirements. With a complete inventory system to boot, players will have a lot on their hands. Having said that, the mod still manages to maintain a healthy level of fun.

Download Link

#5 NaturalVision

When it comes to graphics mods for GTA 5, few have been able to do it better than NaturalVision. Each asset looks like it has been worked on for days, and the overall product is a stunning thing to behold.

NaturalVision has gone through tons of re-working and each time, the mod has been able to produce an immersive and photo-realistic experience. Players who want to push their GPUs to the absolute limit can use NaturalVision as it provides a great way to benchmark hardware.

Download Link