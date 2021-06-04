5 most popular streamers who play GTA 5 RP on Subversion RP server

Subversion RP (SVRP) is one of the fastest-growing GTA RP servers in India, with some of the most popular streamers playing on it.

GTA 5 RP is the latest fixation among streamers worldwide, and Indian gamers have picked up on the trend as well.

GTA has always been a popular franchise in the country, and GTA gameplay videos still rank high in terms of viewership on YouTube. Roleplaying is gaining popularity as well, with some of the most-watched streamers being involved with it.

Subversion RP (SVRP) India/Pakistan is one such GTA 5 RP server that has seen a growing number of members and famed streamers joining it.

Here are a few of the most popular streamers who play GTA 5 RP on SVRP.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Famous GTA 5 RP streamers on SVRP India

5) ARNAV GAMING

Arnav Chaudhary, known by his YouTube channel ARNAV GAMING, is a GTA 5 RP streamer with around 23.3k subscribers on the platform. Most of his GTA 5 RP videos revolve around his character Arnav Walker and the Red Mafia gang. He has also played on the Hydra Town RP (HTRP) and Legacy RP servers.

4) Jimmy Gaming

Jimmy Gaming, whose real name is Jimesh Parmar, is a gaming YouTuber with around 46.3k subscribers on the platform. He is a variety streamer who mostly plays GTA 5 RP along with other games like Valorant. Jimmy Gaming is particularly known for his comic roleplays in the former and a competitive spirit in the latter.

3) QAYZER GAMING

Qaiser Khan, better known as QAYZER GAMING, is a variety streamer on YouTube with 84.7k subscribers. His character Tillu Galoch is quite popular on the SVRP server, as he finds himself in hilarious situations and gets caught up in various misadventures.

2) TbOne

Shobith "TbOne" Rai is a variety streamer mostly known for his Valorant and GTA 5 RP gameplays. He plays the character Joseph Chacha on the SVRP server, and his videos are noted for their focus on fun over gameplay. TbOne has recently been playing on the Grand RP server with the same character.

1) RakaZone Gaming

RakaZone Gaming, whose real name is Rishab Karanwal, is one of the most popular GTA 5 RP streamers in India. He is a variety streamer on YouTube and has around 422k subscribers on the platform.

RakaZone Gaming used to play GTA 5 RP with his character Mr. Marlega until he was banned from the Legacy RP server. He has resumed his RP streaming with the same character and is currently playing on the SVRP server.

Edited by Shaheen Banu