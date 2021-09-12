5 reasons why fans would love to see a GTA San Andreas remaster in 2022

A GTA San Andreas remaster would be a dream come true for many fans of the series.

GTA San Andreas is a timeless classic, yet there are several benefits to remastering it. For starters, it would (ideally) fix any glaring problems that the original had. A remaster could remove those pesky bugs and make the game look much better in the modern era.

However, there are other reasons why some GTA San Andreas fans would love to see a remaster.

Five reasons justifying a GTA San Andreas remaster in 2022

5) A good excuse to play GTA San Andreas again

GTA San Andreas is a fun game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most GTA fans absolutely love playing GTA San Andreas. However, some of them have already beaten the game. Regardless of whether they have dozens or hundreds of hours, most players have moved on to other games.

A GTA San Andreas remaster in 2022 would be as good a reason as any to play the iconic game. Some might even take it further and beat the original game before the remaster's release date.

4) It's not GTA 5

GTA 5 has been in the spotlight for a long time now (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's no secret that many GTA fans are sick and tired of seeing GTA 5 ad nauseam. Hence, a GTA San Andreas remaster could be a refreshing inclusion in the series.

It would be a new take on an old game. There isn't much that Rockstar could change for GTA 5 between the three console generations. However, there is a lot to alter between the original GTA San Andreas and a potential remaster.

3) GTA San Andreas in a different light

GTA San Andreas could use some graphical improvements (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the main reasons for a GTA San Andreas remaster is to fix some of the more glaring issues. While mods can fix some of these problems, it's worth noting that not everybody wants to (or can) use mods.

It would be interesting to see what a GTA San Andreas remaster could look like graphically. If done well, it could revitalize the series and make a lot of mods obsolete.

2) Introduce a new generation to an old classic

GTA San Andreas is an old game that many new gamers haven't played yet (Image via Rockstar Games)

Releasing a GTA San Andreas remaster in 2022 would introduce a new generation of gamers to this legendary game. The original was released on 26 October 2004, and it's been nearly two decades since then.

That means there is a generation of players who have never played the game. Not every young gamer wants to go back and play an old title. Hence, releasing a GTA San Andreas remaster could entice them to try it out.

1) Rumors of a trilogy remaster

A GTA trilogy remaster would be fun for a ton of players (Image via Rockstar Games)

Recently this year, there were some rumors about a trilogy remaster. This trilogy included GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. Hence, the idea of a GTA San Andreas remaster in 2022 would consist of the other two games by default.

Of course, that's assuming the rumor is true. Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed anything of the sort. Interestingly, Take-Two has taken an aggressive approach against the popular mods related to those games.

Either way, it would be three iconic games being given a modern touch-up.

