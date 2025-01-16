5 reasons to play GTA Vice City Stories in 2025

GTA Vice City Stories is one of the most underrated titles from Rockstar Games' catalog. The title was released in October 2006 and veteran players still admire the gameplay. It was a unique game originally developed for handheld consoles. However, since it is not available on modern gaming platforms, many new-age gamers are unaware of it.

To help players understand the importance of the game, this article lists five reasons why you should play GTA Vice City Stories in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any particular order.

5 reasons why Grand Theft Auto fans should play GTA Vice City Stories in 2025

1) Playable on handheld consoles

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories can be played both indoors and outdoors (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City Stories was originally released on the PlayStation Portable. However, PlayStation Vita users can also play it with the help of backward compatibility. Since the gameplay does not require any internet connection, it is one of the best GTA games for players who are always on the move.

The gaming studio also released Vice City Stories on PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 later. While PC and Xbox players have yet to get their ports of Vice City Stories, PC players can use any PlayStation emulators to enjoy the title in 2025.

2) To know the storyline

Despite releasing later, GTA Vice City Stories serves as a prequel to Grand Theft Auto Vice City. You can find various events that are prevalent in both games. The 2006 title offers 59 missions that tell the story of the City of Vice. You also get additional activities divided into the following categories:

Empire Building missions

Side missions

Races and Trials

Other Missions

If you own a PlayStation 2 copy of GTA Vice City Stories, then you get the following exclusive content:

Five new rampage missions.

Six new stunt jumps.

Six new side missions.

These perfectly unfold the storyline of Vice City Stories.

3) To know the story of Victor Vance

Victor "Vic" Vance is very popular among GTA fans and he appears as the protagonist of GTA Vice City Stories. While Rockstar first introduced him in 2004’s Grand Theft Auto Vice City, he died at the very beginning.

However, Vice City Stories gave us an overview of his life and how he ended up in the crime world. The story of Victor Vance is very tragic compared to many other protagonists in the series. To know more about him, you should play Vice City Stories in 2025.

4) To try out the cheats

GTA Vice City Stories includes many cheat codes that make the gameplay fun. If you get bored with the vanilla game, you should try using the cheat codes every now and then. Some cheats also help you complete missions easily.

You can destroy all nearby cars, change the weather, change how pedestrians react, and do many other things using the cheats. If you have never tried them before, then you should use them in 2025.

5) To be prepared for GTA 6’s Vice City

Rockstar will take us back to Vice City again in 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 gameplay will be taking place in Vice City. This will be the third time the player base will be visiting the popular city. Although the upcoming Vice City will be different and set in the HD Universe, Rockstar is expected to add some subtle references to the older maps.

Therefore, you should play GTA Vice City Stories before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 to understand all possible references.

