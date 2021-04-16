5 reasons why players might prefer GTA 4 over GTA 5

GTA 4 remains one of the most beloved entries in the franchise and continues to attract new audiences even in 2021. Much of its success can be credited to how different it is from the rest of the games in the franchise.

The GTA franchise's identity is deeply rooted in satire and comedy, but the series has usually managed to keep a balance between fun and grounded elements. With the series embracing ridiculousness at an all-time high in GTA San Andreas, Rockstar Games elected to take a step back with the next title.

The developers did not reel back on creativity or ambition. Instead, they brought about a change of tone that provided players with a wholly unique experience. The result was the fantastic Grand Theft Auto 4.

To this day, many players might prefer GTA 4 over the last game in the franchise, GTA 5.

Why do some players prefer GTA 4 over GTA 5?

#1 Grounded and emotional storyline

It is safe to say that GTA 4 featured one of Rockstar's most grounded stories, filled with real emotion and nuanced characters. Gone were the days of infiltrating top-secret government facilities. Instead, the developers replaced them with deep reflections on a violent past.

Before Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto 4 was the go-to Rockstar game if one was looking for a grounded, captivating experience. GTA 4 simply wasn't the game for fans of over-the-top, casual violence, as it was trying to elevate the story far beyond what the franchise did before.

For that reason, some players might prefer GTA 4 over the explosion-fest that is Grand Theft Auto 5.

#2 A more sympathetic protagonist

A sympathetic protagonist goes a long way in making the player feel much more at home within a game world.

While all three protagonists of GTA 5 are likable in their own right, they are not exactly the nicest people around and are often casual with how they approach violence.

Niko, on the other hand, is a far more well-realized character with a past he struggles with, a future he can barely see, and a lifetime of trauma. He doesn't want to take over the town but is only looking to get by while keeping his immediate family and friends safe.

However, Niko's quest for revenge often puts the ones closest to him in the crosshairs of his enemies. He is an extremely sympathetic protagonist who feels very much like a human being rather than a vessel for quotes and snappy comebacks.

#3 A far more realistic driving experience

This might sound minor at first, but jumping back into GTA 4 after playing Grand Theft Auto 5 can often be a shock to the system. This is mainly because of the differences in the driving mechanics of the two games.

Some prefer the weighty feel of GTA 4 as driving fast means there is a very high probability of Niko dying in an accident. This means there are consequences for reckless driving. This isn't just restricted to cars, as bikes also have fairly realistic controls, providing an authentic sense of danger while riding one.

This kind of cause-and-effect relationship, even with driving, adds a sense of realism to the game, which some fans might prefer.

#4 Liberty City

To many players, the oppressive skyline and the dreary mood of Liberty City make up the ultimate GTA playground. First introduced in Grand Theft Auto 3, Liberty City is an absolute work of art that never ceases to amaze players, especially during the night. Looking over the city in a helicopter at night will leave the player absolutely awe-struck.

However, the player knows that the streets are extended gutters, and Liberty City chews up and spits people out in the name of freedom and opportunity.

The city feels like it has a unique and dangerous personality of its own, which some prefer over the sunny and excess-land that is Los Santos.

#5 Expansion Pack - Episodes from Liberty City

The Episodes from Liberty City expansion were monumental for GTA fans. For the first time since the original Grand Theft Auto games, Rockstar chose to give their fans two totally new storylines and protagonists.

The EFLC featured two fantastic expansions - The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and Damned. While the former was a glitzy romp through Liberty City, the other was a grim and guttural crime drama.

Fans absolutely loved the DLC, which is often cited as something GTA 5 should look into.