5 reasons why Rockstar should implement online mode in GTA 6

The hype around GTA 6 seems to have no end to it, even as the release date is still 3 to 4 years away. This also poses questions about the future of GTA Online, which some sources claim might remain a standalone title.

GTA Online has built its own identity over the years which, although based on the core GTA formula, is a distinct experience. Be it the missions, the storyline, or the new characters, it has strayed quite a bit from GTA 5's story mode.

GTA Online has also been a lot more successful than GTA 5, raking up much more profits than the latter. Thus, it is very likely that Rockstar will keep supporting it, either through a new online mode for GTA 6, or a continuation of the current game.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why it should have an Online mode

1) New map

GTA Online players have been playing on the same map for over 7 years. While there have been several additions, like new buildings and interiors to existing ones, the state of San Andreas remains the same.

The Cayo Perico Heist update added the island of Cayo Perico to the game, but it can't be explored except when attempting the heist. Hence, there are enough excuses for a map change, something which would be possible if GTA 6 brought a new online mode.

2) Better game mechanics

It is quite obvious that GTA 6 will be far more superior to GTA 5 in terms of graphics and game mechanics. This is an aspect where Rockstar games have never underdelivered on their promises.

Although GTA 5 had an inferior physics compared to GTA 4, it had several more improvements that outshone the minor flaws. Similarly, fans would expect GTA 6 to bring about further refinements to the series.

Once the game is released, GTA Online in its current state will be rendered obsolete. This will make many players want to play an online variant of GTA 6 instead.

3) A new chance to make a fair system

GTA Online has made an insane amount of money in profits, and it continues to do so, via shark cards. However, in-game purchases are anything but fair. Players need to grind a ridiculous amount of time to buy anything of value. Yet they could do so in an instant if they buy shark cards, which have terrible value for money.

A fresh reboot of GTA Online might set things straight and introduce a fair in-game currency.

4) A new GTA Online without sci-fi elements

The GTA series has been applauded for its convincing game worlds throughout the GTA games. Rockstar has always focused on realism. whether it's the vibrant beaches of 80's Vice City, the gangland drama of 90's San Andreas, or the modern-day Liberty City.

Their attention-to-detail in bringing these words to life has been nothing short of impressive. However, GTA Online has been deviating towards a different, rather alien direction altogether.

The Saints Row series of games, which have often been called GTA clones, created a distinct identity with Saints Row 3 and 4.

Nowadays, it seems as if GTA Online is copying their rival, with flying vehicles, futuristic weapons and other fantastical contraptions added to the game.

5) GTA Online needs realistic missions

The question of realism is not limited to futuristic devices and weapons, but the heists and missions too. After all, this rapid trend towards sci-fi spy movie action reached its peak with the Doomsday Heist.

Where GTA 5 was a game involving criminals engaged in a world of crime, GTA Online started to feel more like a superhero movie. The majority of fans have been quite displeased with this drastic change.

Therefore, GTA 6 should make a realistic story in a newly branded online mode.

