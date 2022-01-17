5 things fans are expecting from GTA 6

Several fans are expecting an announcement regarding GTA 6 this year. This opens up another cycle of gamers having certain expectations and ending up getting disappointed when those aren't met.

When it comes to a new Grand Theft Auto title, expectations are bound to be high. Besides, given the time that Rockstar is taking to come up with a new game, this seems completely justified.

This article compiles a list of five such expectations that fans have from Grand Theft Auto 6. Some of these demands have been accepted by the community, while others have caused division.

5 features fans would love to see in GTA 6

5) A more vibrant map

A major complaint most GTA 5 players had was the lack of engaging content that could keep them glued after completing the story. The map itself is a major culprit in this regard. Unlike in GTA San Andreas, the map only includes Los Santos and a surrounding countryside out in the desert.

There are no different biomes to explore, and the vast, empty desert feels, for the most part, exactly like a vast, empty desert. This is also why the game feels much smaller despite having the largest map ever in a Grand Theft Auto title. The lack of enterable interiors is another aspect of the game that makes it feel tiny.

The next game should focus on a map that's much more lively, instead of focusing on size alone. It should also pack interesting possibilities in every corner of the map.

4) Character customization

Character customization can imply two distinct things that would lead to completely different outcomes. One of these implies a customizable protagonist like in the Saints Row games, while the other implies customizing the protagonists with several items of clothing, haircuts, tattoos, or other elements.

Either of these would be acceptable for fans, but knowing Rockstar and their tendency for games with cinematic storylines, the former is more likely for GTA 6.

3) Simulation-like controls

The next Grand Theft Auto title could benefit from added realism. Driving controls and combat can be refined and made more challenging. This may not sit well with some GTA fans if it was the only way to play the game.

However, there could be an option to switch between simulation and arcade gameplay like in Mafia: Definitive Edition.

2) A better and more cinematic storyline

This is something that has always been part of Rockstar's design philosophy in video games, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is often considered the best example of this. GTA 6 could take it a step further and bring along a consistent storyline that is better than every other game from the series.

1) More diverse gameplay

At this point, most players are well-acquainted with what Grand Theft Auto is all about and how it is played. However, a common trend seen in the last two HD Universe games is that most missions involve moving from point A to B and engaging in shootouts.

Rockstar should introduce new elements to gameplay, such as new activities and missions that are less repetitive. Some elements of realism, such as functional gas stations and refuellable vehicles, could spice up the gameplay without being distracting.

