5 things GTA 5 should have borrowed from GTA 4

For all its success, the GTA franchise has never been one to shy away from taking risks, which is perhaps most evident in 2008's Grand Theft Auto 4. The game was not only a significant departure from the unbelievably successful PS2 trilogy, but it would go on to be remembered as one of the most ambitious games of all-time.

By that point, Rockstar Games could've released a Lego GTA game, and players would line up outside of stores for days. But with Rockstar being Rockstar, the publisher couldn't sit on its laurels and had to go the distance to deliver a creatively challenging product.

In the process, GTA 4 contained several neat features and elements that the studio's most successful game of all-time, GTA 5, probably should've included. While it is ultimately a matter of taste and personal experience, here are some things the latter could've benefitted from.

Five aspects GTA 5 should have borrowed from GTA 4

#5 - Driving physics

GTA 4's driving physics have often been the subject of much contention on the internet, as players can't seem to have a unanimous opinion one way or the other. Contrary to most other games in the franchise, before or since, GTA 4 had possibly the most realistic driving mechanics in any open-world game.

The cars felt heavy and had a real sense of weight and speed, and thus, the stakes were higher when going fast, and the consequences dire. While GTA 5's driving mechanics are undoubtedly far more accessible and arguably more conventionally "fun," perhaps the option to switch between the two should exist.

Games like Mafia 3 famously had the option to switch between "Arcade" and "Simulation" driving physics, which are vastly different. Similarly, GTA 5 could have benefitted from the inclusion of such an option.

#4 - Tighter narrative and consistent tone

GTA 5 is undoubtedly an enjoyable experience, containing arguably one of the most fun single-player campaigns in the entire franchise. However, tonally, the game seems to be wrestling with some sort of an identity crisis. It often feels like the title is being pulled in ten different directions at once.

GTA 4, on the other hand, is far more consistent and always has the bigger picture in mind, staying on the path throughout. Tonally, GTA 4 is consistent, unlike any other game in the franchise, with in-depth, meaningful characterization and captivating, serious plotlines.

Grand Theft Auto 5 certainly suffers from a lack of focus to a certain degree (purely in terms of narrative), and by cutting out unnecessary stuff, the game could feel more crisp and succinct.

#3 - Ability to use environmental objects

This might seem like a minor feature, and it undoubtedly is, but its absence was certainly felt in GTA 5. One of the most talked-about features of Grand Theft Auto 4 was Niko's ability to pick up random objects in his environment and use them as temporary weapons.

While this doesn't necessarily make a gigantic difference in combat or such, it does ground the player in reality and into the game world. Instead of merely a cosmetic background, the game world feels alive and something that the player can interact with on a tactile level.

GTA 5 sadly did not have this particular feature, and even though the game world feels as authentic and immersive as ever, it could've benefitted from the inclusion of this neat little feature.

#2 - More player agency

One of the big selling points of GTA 4 was that the player had more agency with regards to the story than ever before. At specific points in the game, the player can choose what will affect the game's ending, fates of characters, and things of that sort.

While not a complete RPG like Mass Effect or Fallout, the player agency in Grand Theft Auto 4 was appreciated by the fans. However, in GTA 5, player agency is boiled down to a single decision towards the end of the game where they must essentially pick between three different endings.

The choice doesn't feel as organic as it did in the previous game, and players couldn't help but notice the game design's shortcomings.

#1 - Mood and overall feel

GTA 5 is the return to sunshine, rainbows, and bullets after the moody, rainy, oppressive Grand Theft Auto 4. For all intents and purposes, Grand Theft Auto 5, in many ways, was a course-correction for the series and a return to the kind of style of the PS2 era.

Yet, there was something genuinely adventurous about GTA 4 that was lost when Rockstar decided not to double down on it. While ultimately, the kind of deep characterization, honest storytelling, and melancholic energy would be transferred over to Red Dead Redemption, GTA could do more with grounded stories.

GTA 4 was perhaps lacking in the visual department, but its story, mood, and feel are what makes it one of the most creatively challenging games of all-time.