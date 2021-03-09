5 things that GTA Online does better than other online multiplayer games

GTA Online is one of the biggest online multiplayer games, not just in terms of game modes and player base, but also in scope and scale. The game manages to defy previously-held notions of genre restrictions and variety with its varied game modes and match types.

Despite what some detractors would have one believe, GTA Online has been on a steady climb since its launch. The game continues to be one of the most fascinating and enjoyable online multiplayers currently in the market.

Here, we take a look at some things that make GTA Online so special.

5 things that make GTA Online stand out from other online multiplayer games

#5 Good/Bad Sport Lobbies

Lumping a bunch of no-good players and forcing them to "grief" against other griefers is probably one of the most ingenious ideas ever.

GTA Online isn't the first game to try and group miscreants and players who are attempting to ruin the game experience. However, it is different because it is upfront about putting players in Bad Sport lobbies and informing them of the actions that have led to them ending up there. Most online multiplayer games will do this on the down-low and simply group players together without their knowledge.

GTA Online likes to make it clear that actions like destroying other players' property, quitting a match midway and other such activities will land them in a Bad Sport lobby.

On the other hand, it also incentivizes players to be a good sport as the game will give out bonuses to those who play by the rules.

#4 Genre-bending game modes

GTA Online has always had an issue with identity, but in a good way. The game refuses to be restrained by the confines of a single genre and has instead attempted to cover as many genres as possible with a variety of game modes.

If the player chooses, they can refuse to look at GTA Online as a shooter and only focus on racing since there are dozens of races one can participate in.

From asymmetrical horror-survival matches to traditional deathmatches, one can find just about every genre in GTA Online. This kind of diversity is precisely what makes the game appealing to just about everyone.

#3 Emergent narrative/gameplay

Emergent narrative and gameplay seem to be a big focus for online multiplayer games as it is essentially a sign of the game design doing its job well. This means that players are able to craft their own special gameplay loops or even find their own narratives within GTA Online.

For example, one could simply be driving down the street to get into a fight with another player. They could then be locked in battle for hours, trying to beat each other and attracting other players to join, creating a story out of virtually nothing.

GTA Online's Freemode allows players to virtually dream up and execute their own gameplay loops and narratives. This sort of emergent gameplay attracts players to the game as it represents ultimate freedom in online multiplayer games.

#2 Good mix of PvP and PvE game modes

In terms of the number of game modes, very few titles come close to GTA Online. However, it isn't just the number of game modes and match types that make GTA Online so diverse. Instead, the variation and combination of those game modes also play a key role.

While players can spend hours blowing each other up in PvP matches, they can also band together and take on hoards of NPCs in PvE modes. Heists, Contact Missions, and other such game modes pit players against NPCs and encourage a level of teamwork and communication unlike any other.

Heists are probably GTA Online's biggest selling point, and it takes only one look at them to understand why. Heists are not only a great way to expand upon the gameplay of GTA, but they also deliver fantastically ridiculous stories and new characters.

#1 Social interaction

While it is true that most interactions in GTA Online take place at the business end of a gun, it can occasionally be a friendly place. Playing the game with friends is a special experience that is possibly the closest thing to hanging out with them in real life.

Due to the current global pandemic, GTA Online has become a good way to meet friends from the safety of our homes. From being able to throw a party in one's penthouse to cruising around the city, GTA Online doesn't always have to be unforgiving.

Car meets, where players bring their pimped-out rides and compare and appreciate each other's work, are often organized. This sort of social interaction is what makes GTA Online feel that much more special.