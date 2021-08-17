5 things in GTA San Andreas that every player remembers

There can be minimal doubt about the legendary status that GTA San Andreas holds in the gamut of gaming. It is one of the most iconic titles, not just from the GTA franchise but also from the early 2000s in general.

GTA San Andreas features a well-written storyline with characters who have gone down in the history of video games. Be it CJ, Sweet, Big Smoke or Tenpenny, GTA San Andreas features characters who have achieved iconic status over the years.

Don't forget the allowed anarchy that GTA San Andreas offers, letting kids experience life as a gangster, despite abiding by a strict bedtime. Overall, San Andreas is the defining GTA experience for many old-school players, although the reins of the franchise have been held by GTA 5 for over half a decade now.

Here is a list detailing some of the most iconic elements of the game that made childhood more enjoyable for many players out there.

5 unforgettable things about GTA San Andreas

This list is difficult to effectively tackle as there are just too many iconic elements in GTA San Andreas. Nonetheless, here are five of the most notable ones:

1) Soundtrack

GTA San Andreas has arguably the best in-game soundtrack of the era. Featuring some of the freshest beats from '90s Hip-Hop, the soundtrack of GTA San Andreas perfectly captures the essence of the game.

2) "Ah s--t, here we go again"

This one has got to be the most iconic line from GTA San Andreas, right up there with Big Smoke's order and "All we had to do was follow the damn train, CJ!"

This dialog is so popular that it even became a highly popular meme not long ago.

3) Big Smoke's betrayal

This is something that really took players by surprise. Prior to the Green Sabre mission in GTA San Andreas, Big Smoke was more of a comic relief. Over the course of this single mission, however, he rose to the position of the secondary antagonist of the game.

4) Catalina

It is not that players voluntarily remember Catalina, it is just that she is one of the most unforgettable characters from GTA San Andreas. Those who played GTA 3 probably pitied Claude when they saw Catalina go with him after dumping CJ.

5) End of the Line

On a more serious note, End of the Line was the perfect mission to end the storyline of GTA San Andreas. The final mission of this iconic GTA title provided an excellent conclusion with the death of Big Smoke and Officer Tenpenny, two major antagonists of the game.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Sabine Algur