5 things that might change the remastered GTA San Andreas experience

Seeing a remastered version of GTA San Andreas with improved visuals and gameplay mechanics is something almost the entire community has been eagerly waiting for.

Their joy was understandable when a report from Kotaku confirmed the possibility of a remastered version of the original GTA trilogy. Based on the possibilities explored in GTA 5, in terms of gameplay and graphics, one cannot possibly imagine the improvements Rockstar can make to one of the most iconic previous-gen titles.

The new-gen graphics will allow the players to connect more with the storyline. GTA San Andreas was indubitably held back due to its Roblox-esque graphics.

As the community gears up for the remastered GTA trilogy, here are five things that the remastered GTA San Andreas can bring to the table to make the game even better.

5 things that can make the GTA San Andreas remaster even better

5) Removal of all the annoying bugs from the original version

This improvement is quite plausible as Rockstar Games might just remove all the annoying bugs from GTA San Andreas in the remastered version. While many players might miss the fun glitches from the game, it would be a relief if the remastered version does not feature any frustrating, game-breaking bugs.

4) Better quality of interactions

GTA San Andreas really lacks good NPC interactions. It is one of the reasons why players never get to know the backstory or the context for many characters.

Based on the fact that GTA 4 and GTA 5 have opened up in this regard, the remastered GTA San Andreas could use some improvements.

3) Improved visuals

This is perhaps the most obvious entry in the list. As mentioned before, GTA San Andreas with new-gen graphics will be a dream come true for many in the community. Additionally, the remastered version could also tweak the game's weapon handling and combat mechanics.

2) Additions to the original game

The remastered version of GTA San Andreas could throw in a few extra missions, or maybe a DLC, as a reward for fans' patience.

1) Return of simple cheat activation

Let's face it, GTA San Andreas is not as much fun without insane cheat codes. While the latest GTA titles have a dedicated console for activating cheats in the game, the San Andreas experience will perhaps be incomplete without the simple "type and activate" cheat code system.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul