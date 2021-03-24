A Facility is an underground base in GTA Online, added to the game as part of the Doomsday Heist.

A Facility can store up to seven personal vehicles and comes with five additional spaces for exclusive weaponized vehicles. It also features a Vehicle Workshop that allows players to customize the Avenger and other weaponized vehicles to their invincible versions.

This article discusses five of the most important reasons to own a facility in GTA Online.

5 things players can do with a facility in GTA Online

#5 Exclusive Vehicles

Image via GTA Wiki

Vehicles have always had a special place in GTA Online. From futuristic motorbikes to weaponized trucks and high-end cars, the game has it all. When it comes to exclusive vehicles, the community buzzes with a different kind of energy. One cannot afford to miss out on something that is the talk of the town.

The Facility also features a couple of exclusive vehicles. These include:

RCV

Thruster

Khanjali

Chernobog

#4 The Pegasus Consierge

Image via GTA Fandom

The Pegasus Concierge is an organization that delivers certain vehicles and even special helicopters right where the player needs it stationed in a public lobby.

Owning a Facility allows players to access this beneficial service in GTA Online. It especially plays a significant role in CEO/VIP related missions, which involve a lot of physical (for the on-screen character) and mental exertion.

#3 The Avenger

Image via GTA Wiki

The Avenger is a deadly helicopter featured in GTA Online, capable of blasting the enemy into unrecognizable pieces within the blink of an eye.

This beast of an aircraft, however, can only be stored in a Facility. Players can also customize the Avenger to its best possible version in the Facility Vehicle Workshop.

The Avenger might not top the list as the most devastating vehicle featured in GTA Online, but it's certainly lethal enough to justify the stumbling cost of a Facility.

#2 Orbital Cannon

Image via GTA WIki

The Orbital Cannon gives players access to a cannon revolving around the earth, which, when activated, blasts the targeted radius into a million shreds.

The Orbital Cannon is undoubtedly the most deadly weapon featured in GTA Online, but its price tag can be a huge stumbling block. Players are recommended only to unleash this monster if there is no other decently priced alternative.

#1 Doomsday Heist

Image via GTA Wiki

The main reason to own a Facility in GTA Online is the Doomsday Heist. Not only is it one of the most exciting missions featured in GTA Online, but it's also lucrative.

The Doomsday Heist consists of three Acts. Each act provides out a good chunk of cash and bonuses. The Facility essentially acts as a base of operations for the Heist and grants the player immunity from the cops and their purported sense of piety.