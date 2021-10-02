5 of the wackiest cheat codes in the GTA series to mess around with

Cheat codes are fun to mess with within the GTA series (especially the wacky ones).

Some cheats are self-explanatory. It's easy to see why some players want to spawn a Rhino tank or lower their Wanted Level. However, some cheat codes seem off by comparison. Either they're overly gimmicky, or stick out compared to other cheats.

The codes in this article aren't just wacky, but they also stand out in an obvious way. Some cheats appear in multiple GTA games, but every entry will include a video to help players visualize it.

Five of the wackiest cheat codes in the GTA series

5) Show media level

Not all wacky cheat codes are helpful or drastically alter the gameplay. In this case, the "show media level" cheat code simply tells players the current "chase level." The higher the "chase level," the more interesting it is.

It might occasionally display text like "boring" if the player isn't doing anything interesting. This cheat code essentially displays some text on the screen, which makes it unlike the other ones in the series.

4) Cars driving on water

This cheat code has existed in a few different GTA games. It's a simple premise: whatever car the player is in can now be driven on water. The wheels turn sideways, but everything works as a player would expect.

It's advantageous in games that don't incorporate swimming. For example, one can use it to get to the other islands in GTA Vice City. Although there are ways to do so without using cheat codes, its sheer simplicity is a joy to behold.

Players can still drive on land as they usually would, so this cheat code doesn't limit their options in any way.

3) Invisible vehicles

A GTA game with invisible vehicles is weird. The wheels are still there, and so are the shadows. This cheat code doesn't change anything else in GTA San Andreas other than how a car looks. Collision and other effects still exist with this code enabled.

Likewise, CJ can still carjack whatever car he wants. It does make it onerous to know which vehicle is which, especially if the player plans to export some for money.

This cheat code affects all cars, and not just the one the player is operating.

2) Skyfall

GTA 5's Skyfall cheat code is easily one of the most interesting ones in that game. It teleports the player up high in the air after which they can sky-dive in any direction. With a parachute in hand, one can get anywhere they want.

If the player doesn't use their parachute, they are virtually guaranteed to get Wasted. There is no cheat code like this one in the rest of the GTA series. It's simple, but its versatility allows players to use it anywhere for a quick, fun moment.

1) Vehicles float away when hit

There is something oddly amusing about hitting a pedestrian's car. This statement is especially true with this cheat code activated. Watching them float away as if it was done in outer space is interesting to say the least.

Any hit vehicle will fly out seemingly forever. It's such a stark contrast compared to when the person was driving around normally a few seconds ago.

The player doesn't even have to ram full force onto other vehicles, either. Simply nudging one's ride is enough to send them on a journey to parts unknown.

GTA San Andreas has this cheat code, and it's about as wacky as one would expect. It's fun to ram into several vehicles in quick succession, only to see the air cluttered with moving cars.

GTA series has been a cornerstone of gaming for a plethora of reasons. A notable facet has always been the cheats. From extremely functional to downright comical, GTA boasts some of the most iconic cheats seen in gaming history.

