A beginner's guide to drift cars in GTA Online

Drifting is nothing less than an art form in the real world and in GTA Online, carefully sliding the car around a corner without spinning out completely.

Drift culture has become somewhat of a phenomenon, especially during the 2000s, with the Fast and Furious movies and animes like Initial D bringing it to the masses.

GTA Online players similarly share a passion for drifting and even have drift-meets in an Online session. While every car can drift in some capacity, some are way more suited for the purpose than others.

While speed is an important factor in GTA Online for races, it shouldn't be a priority when it comes to drifting.

The best cars for drifting will share certain qualities with one another, and players have been able to identify key components for customization for drift builds.

Drifting cars in GTA Online

First and foremost, players should try out a bunch of different vehicles and have the following components in order to optimize their drift capabilities:

Level 4 engine

Turbo

Sport/Competition suspension (optional)

Full transmission

Muscle/SUV wheels

Please note that not every vehicle is best suited for the purpose of drifting. Players have a better chance of mastering the craft with these vehicles:

Karin Futo (Great starter car)

Willard Faction

Rapid GT

Banshee 900R

Schwartzer

The trick is to try out different vehicles and figure out which suits the player's style the best. Drifting requires a lot of practice and patience, and it takes a lot of trial-and-error to figure out one's methods.

Holding the handbrake button for too long will bring the car to a premature halt and be a detriment to the longevity of the drift. Instead, simply getting on the handbrake just enough to send the car into a slide is key.

Different vehicles will react differently to turning and braking, which is why players must experiment in GTA Online. Maintaining the angle of turn is also important as spinning out will cause the car to come to a complete or crash into a barrier or another vehicle.

It's essential to note that drifting in a race is the worst possible way to turn a corner, and players are better off braking and turning fully into a corner during races in GTA Online.