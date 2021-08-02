A look at GTA Liberty City Stories' forgotten multiplayer mode

In the mid-2000s, GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City stole the spotlight from another release. Lauded for refining the open-world formula with each iteration, the GTA franchise for most players had peaked by the time GTA San Andreas came along.

Unfortunately, this overshadowed the release of GTA Liberty City Stories, which in its own right was a worthy entry to the series. Released first on the PlayStation Portable, the game featured a multiplayer component that not many knew about.

GTA Liberty City Stories' PSP-exclusive multiplayer modes

GTA Liberty City Stories features a six-player multiplayer mode playable on a PlayStation Portable via local WiFi. The game's multiplayer component featured seven game modes that allowed players to access character models from the single-player mode as avatars.

1) Liberty City Survivor

In Liberty City Survivor, gamers must battle it out in a free-for-all deathmatch. They can use the entire map of Liberty City as their stomping ground with full access to all three islands and the ability to choose from over 60 characters.

2) Protection Racket

Protection Racket is a round-based mode where users attack an opponent gang's base to destroy four limos while the other gang tries to protect its limos. When time runs out or a crew destroys the other gang's limos, a new round begins with the roles reversed.

3) Get Stretch

The lost multiplayer modes can be accessed via emulation on current hardware (Image via Rockstar Games)

In this derivative version of "Capture the Flag", players must try to steal the other gang's cars from their base and take them to their own base. The game ends when a unit reaches the score limit or time runs out.

4) The Hit List

Users will take turns being "The Mark" and must survive for as long as possible, while others must take them down. Once all participants have been "Marked" and killed, the gamer with the longest survival time wins.

5) Street Rage

Street Rage is a simple street race mode where players must get from checkpoint to checkpoint as quickly as possible. They are allowed to use weapons and swap cars during the race.

6) Wedding List

Wedding List is a free-for-all game mode where users must collect cars scattered throughout the city and deliver them to shipping crates. Once all the vehicles have been collected and delivered, the one with the most cash wins.

7) Tanks for the Memories

Tanks become the central part of this game mode (Image via Follow That, YouTube)

Gamers must rush to control a tank and try to survive the target Tank Time while others try to take them down. The one who managed to do the most damage to the tank will spawn in a fresh tank, and the game will continue.

The participant who spends the most time in the tank at the end wins.

