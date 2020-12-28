Action Figures in GTA Online: List of all the locations

What makes GTA Online such an incredibly rich game in terms of content is just the sheer amount of things one can do in the game. If the player decides to spend countless hours simply getting into Deathmatches in Freemode, they can choose to do so.

If they decide to hunt down a bunch of collectibles, the player is also free to make that choice. Players will have to really run the gamut until they can run out of things to do in GTA Online, as there are simply way too many things to do in the game.

One set of collectibles in the game are Action Figures, of which there are 100, which the player can return to be rewarded in Cash as well as RP.

The collectibles become available in the game early on and are a nice way for the player to make some Cash and RP in GTA Online.

List of all the locations for Action Figures in GTA Online

Image via GTA Wiki Fandom

There are a total of 100 Action Figures spread throughout GTA Online's map, but a lot of them are bunched close to each other, making them easier to collect. The locations of these collectibles are usually in reach without the need to mantle over objects or climb atop something.

The player will receive a text when starting the game from Hardcore Comic Store in West Vinewood that their action figures have been stolen. Collecting each one of these action figures will net the player $1,000 and 1000 RP.

Advertisement

Collecting the whole lot will net the player a total of $100,000 plus an additional $50,000 for their troubles. In addition to this, the player will also unlock these bonuses: