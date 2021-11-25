Twitch streamer AdmiralBulldog left speechless by the poor state of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Ever since the disastrous launch of the Definitive Edition (DE) GTA Trilogy, players have criticized the game's poor quality. This includes popular streamers as well, who have presented all the bugs and issues with the titles.

The latest streamer to join the fray is Henrik Ahnberg, popularly known by his Twitch username AdmiralBulldog.

AdmiralBulldog calls the revised GTA San Andreas "demastered"

On a recent livestream, AdmiralBulldog can be seen playing GTA San Andreas (DE). Several bugs have been recorded during this streaming, some of which are hilarious. Two such incidents occurred in San Fierro, at the driving school and the hospital.

The first one happens when AdmiralBulldog committed some crimes in the game and raised his wanted level to three stars. He entered the driving school, which was empty and decided to go for the training ground accessible through a door.

Four police officers, standing with their guns raised, shot him when he opened the door, leading to instant death. For many viewers, this seemed like a jumpscare, as it was completely unexpected. As the Redditor above has pointed out, it almost felt like a scripted event.

CJ was then instantly teleported to a hospital, which is also unusual. Normally, the game shows the iconic 'Wasted' screen and slowly transitions to the hospital with a fade out and fade in effect. This hospital is where another hilarious bug was witnessed.

CJ spawned outside the San Fierro Medical Center and AdmiralBulldog re-started from there. While doing so, he came across a bizarre scene in the hospital parking - three ambulances piled above each other in a pyramid layout. Two ambulances were at the bottom, while another was on top

The ambulance glitch is expected in the mobile version

Several Redditors have pointed out that this particular glitch is well-known in the mobile version of GTA San Andreas. This shows that the Definitive Edition games are remasters of the mobile versions, despite Rockstar stating that they're not just simple ports.

The mobile remasters were already criticized because of how broken they were, especially when they were ported over to PS3 and Xbox 360. Rockstar decided to remaster the mobile port, which was already broken, thereby triggering the GTA player base.

AdmiralBulldog, on the other hand, has been left dumbfounded by the poor quality of the Definitive Edition GTA games.

