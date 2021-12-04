“Ah sh*t, here we go again”: A look back at GTA San Andreas’ most iconic dialogue

Since its release in 2004, GTA San Andreas has been a constant source of entertainment. The game is immortalized thanks to the recent explosion of internet meme culture, and its relevance never seems to fade.

One of the most memorable moments in the game occurs when players take control of Carl for the first time. The dialog he speaks during this moment has become ingrained in the minds of all GTA players.

Exploring the most iconic dialogue from GTA San Andreas: "Ah sh*t, here we go again"

The opening cut-scene of GTA San Andreas is quite a long one. It shows the main protagonist Carl "CJ" Johnson flying home to Los Santos from Liberty City, and getting harassed and blackmailed by corrupt police officers upon arrival.

The officers leave him in a neighborhood owned by the Ballas, the main enemy of the gang (Grove Street Families) that CJ used to be a part of. The cut-scene comes to an end when Carl gets up and walks a few short steps.

This is when the game finally hands over control to the player. But before you can get started, CJ starts to speak his mind:

"Ah sh*t, here we go again, Worst place in the world, Rolling Heights Ballas country. I ain't represented Grove Street in five years, but the Ballas won't give a sh*t."

This dialog was already quite popular with GTA fans, but it saw a resurgence and a newfound popularity when it started appearing online in 2015. Since then, fans have been making endless memes from this scene. What makes this so popular is its adaptability. The scene can be used as a meme for a variety of situations.

Here's a compilation of a variety of memes made using this scene as a template:

This meme exploded in popularity in April 2019 since Twitter user @ChaoticGeekCG made a green screen edit of the scene with only CJ and the subtitles. Since the announcement of the GTA Trilogy remasters, fans have been excited to rewatch the scene and get goosebumps out of nostalgia.

However, many were disappointed that Rockstar didn't include this in the trailer for the Definitive Edition Trilogy.

Some YouTubers took it upon themselves to provide GTA fans with what they desired. The above video was one of the first ones to showcase this cutscene, and it managed to get over 110k views.

Also Read Article Continues below

This cut-scene seems to be the first thing that most players remember when thinking about GTA San Andreas.

Edited by Saman