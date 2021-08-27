Full list of all GTA 4 vehicle spawn cheats for PC

GTA 4 is the first installment of Rockstar Games in the HD Universe. The game defines the improved new-age graphics that the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine is capable of. It was also the first GTA title that used the RAGE engine.

GTA 4 was a hit with fans for its intense story and never seen before graphics in a GTA title. GTA 4 also gave players the choice to make decisions in the game that would define the outcome of the game.

The one thing that fans love about GTA 4 is that Rockstar stayed true to its most successful feature, the cheats. Players can use cheats in GTA 4 to spawn many vehicles and this is a list of all the cheats that help players spawn a vehicle in the game.

Full list of all GTA 4 vehicle spawn phone cheats for PC

In GTA 4 players can activate cheats by dialing numbers into their phone. Each number corresponds to a different vehicle spawn. The best part of having this system is that the dialed numbers get saved and players can reuse the cheat by redialing the number from the contacts menu.

Spawn a Cognoscenti

Dailing 227-555-0142 into the phone in GTA 4 spawns the Enus Cognoscenti. The Enus Cognoscenti is based on the luxury car, the Maybach 62.

Spawn a Comet

Dailing 227-555-0175 into the phone in GTA 4 spawns the Pfister Comet. The Pfister Comet is based on the Porsche 996 Carrera 4S.

Spawn a Super GT

Dailing 227-555-0168 into the phone in GTA 4 spawns the Dewbauchee Super GT. The Super GT is based on the Aston Martin DB9.

Spawn a Turismo

Dailing 227-555-0147 into the phone in GTA 4 spawns the Grotti Turismo. The Grotti Turismo is based on the Ferrari 360.

Spawn an FBI Buffalo

Dailing 227-555-0100 into the phone in GTA 4 spawns the FBI Buffalo. The FBI Buffalo is a police car based on the 2006-2010 Dodge Charger Police Package.

Spawn a Jetmax boat

Dailing 938-555-0100 into the phone in GTA 4 spawns the Grotti Jetmax boat. The Jetmax boat is a 4 seater speedboat available in GTA 4.

Spawn a Sanchez bike

Dailing 625-555-0150 into the phone in GTA 4 spawns the Maibatsu Sanchez. The Maibatsu Sanchez is a dirt bike based on the 2006-2009 Yamaha YZ450F.

Spawn an NRG-900 bike

Dailing 625-555-0100 into the phone in GTA 4 spawns the Shitzu NRG 900. The NRG-900 is a sports bike based on the Suzuki GSX-R.

Note: Using cheats will disable certain achievements and may even corrupt game saves. Before employing any cheat, players should create a backup save.

Edited by R. Elahi