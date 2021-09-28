All details about Grotti Vigilante in GTA Online

GTA Online is known for its wide selection of vehicles, many of which have been inspired by fictional sources. One such example is the Grotti Vigilante, which is GTA Online's take on the Batmobile.

Being a vigilante is the next best alternative, and although still illegal, it is a morally white choice. The Vigilante is a must-have vehicle for those who want to play as Batman in the GTA games without mods.

Grotti Vigilante in GTA Online

The Vigilante is a two-door weaponized rocket-powered car modeled on the Batmobile from the 1989 Batman film. On the other hand, the vehicle's rear is based on another incarnation of the Batmobile, the Tumbler. This batmobile was designed for the 2005 film Batman Begins.

The armor of the Vigilante makes it almost immune to crashes. Its sole protection against ordinary rounds is bulletproof windows. However, it does not contain any kind of anti-explosive protection, meaning a single Homing Missile will destroy the Vigilante.

The rocket booster of the Vigilante is similar to the Rocket Voltic and allows it to accelerate quickly. It seems to be more effective than other boosters because its recharge period is significantly shorter at 2.5 seconds.

Because of its weight, it can easily ram through traffic, especially because of its front end.

The Vigilante has two front-facing fixed machine guns that dish out impressive damage against unarmored vehicles and NPCs. It can also be fitted with two homing missile launchers, which have decent target tracking.

Compared to launchers from other vehicles, the Vigilante appears to have a significantly slower rate of fire. The gap between two missiles is 1.5 seconds, where others merely take a second. They also have a restricted ammo capacity of 30 missiles.

The Vigilante is a well-rounded sports car with excellent acceleration, traction, and handling. However, the unnatural length makes the vehicle susceptible to understeer. The wide rear-end renders it vulnerable to collisions, causing the car to spin out of control.

The Vigilante is the fastest land vehicle in GTA Online thanks to its boost, and it exceeds the land speed of the LAZER. Players can buy this Batmobile clone from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,750,000.

