All GTA Online cars with hydraulics after the Los Santos Tuners update and how to use them on PS4, PC and Xbox

In GTA Online, stats are king when it comes to cars. Whether it's the highest top speed or quickest 0-60 times, players are always looking for what pushes the envelope in terms of performance.

For those who have already climbed Los Santos' economic ladder and bought every hypercar out there, speed alone isn't enough to entice them. Nothing speaks to the personality of a car more than its ability to bump to some tunes with its hydraulic system.

Here's a look at every hydraulic car in the game after the Los Santos Tuners update and how to use them.

Hydraulic cars in GTA Online and how to use them

Most of GTA Online's hydraulic enabled cars come from the Lowriders DLC, with a few additions coming from the Los Santos Summer Special update later on. While some vehicles like the Slamtruck come preloaded with hydraulics, other cars must be upgraded to their custom variants first. The cost of the hydraulic part depends on the vehicle and ranges from $125,000-$290,000.

All cars that support hydraulics in GTA Online:

Buccaneer Custom

Chino Custom

Faction Custom

Faction Custom Donk

Glendale Custom

Hermes

Manana Custom

Minivan Custom

Moonbeam Custom

Peyote Custom

Primo Custom

Sabre Turbo Custom

Slamvan Custom

Slamtruck

Tornado Custom

Virgo Classic Custom

Voodoo Custom

Yosemite

Once fitted with hydraulics, players on each platform can make their ride bounce using these controls:

Hold the X Button (PS4) / A Button (Xbox) / Sprint button (Default - Shift key on PC) along with moving the Left Analog Stick / Arrow Keys to use the hydraulics.

along with moving the Left Analog Stick Arrow Keys to use the hydraulics. The car will bounce in the direction specified by the left analog stick

Besides just being a neat party trick, hydraulic enabled cars in GTA Online have a few advantages associated with them. The first is that players can lock their hydraulics on high by pressing down on the left stick, making offroading much easier. Players can also lower their rides to reduce drag and air resistance, resulting in a slightly higher top speed.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod