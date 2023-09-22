All GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition PS5 cheat codes that GTA+ members should know

GTA+ members can get GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition at no extra cost on the PS5, so they might as well look up cheat codes to use in it. Compared to the original title, a new one has been added to this PlayStation 5 port, and a few were removed. This article will include all cheat codes you can use in San Andreas' Definitive Edition on its PS5 port. Astute gamers should notice that these same codes also work on other PlayStation consoles.
This article will start with some for CJ before diving into those tied to more specific categories. GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is free for GTA+ subscribers for a limited time, which will inevitably introduce some new players to this remaster who have no recollection of this game prior to its PS5 port.
List of all GTA San Andreas Definitive Editions cheat codes for PS5 that GTA+ members can use
If you just got this GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition via GTA+, here is a list of the most useful general cheat codes to use on the PS5:
- $250K + Health + Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- +2 Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- 6-star Wanted Level: Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, X, Down
- Big Head Mode: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X
- Higher jumps: Up, Up, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, R2, R2
- Infinite Ammo: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1
- Instantly die: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1
- Lock Wanted Level: Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, Triangle, Up
- Remove Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- Super punches: Up, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2
- Weapon set 1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Weapon set 2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
- Weapon set 3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
Here are some that affect CJ's stats in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition on the PS5:
- Hitman for All Weapons: Down, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Down, Down, L1, L1, L1
- Maximum Fat: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Down
- Maximum Lung Capacity: Down, Left, L1, Down, Down, R2, Down, L2, Down
- Maximum Muscle: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left
- Maximum Respect: L1, R1, Triangle, Down, R2, X, L1, Up, L2, L2, L1, L1
- Maximum Sex Appeal: Circle, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Circle, R1, L2, Up, Triangle, L1, L1, L1
- Maximum Stamina: Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R2, Right
- Minimum Fat and Muscle: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Right
- Maximum Vehicle Skills: Square, L2, X, R1, L2, L2, Left, R1, Right, L1, L1, L1
Note that some cheat codes from past ports do not work on the PS5. For example, Infinite Health was something that was cut from this port, so GTA+ members won't be able to use it in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.
Vehicle cheat codes in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition (PS5)
Here is a list of spawn-vehicle cheat codes to use in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition's PS5 port that GTA+ members should know:
- Aggressive traffic: R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2
- Spawn Bloodring Banger: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left
- Spawn Caddy: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Spawn Dozer: R2, L1, L1, Right, Right, Up, Up, X, L1, Left
- Spawn Hotring Racer A: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Spawn Hotring Racer B: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2
- Spawn Hunter: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1 R2, L2, L1, L1
- Spawn Hydra: Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L1, Down, Up
- Spawn Jetpack: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right
- Spawn Monster Truck: Right, Up, R1, R1, R1, Down, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1
- Spawn Quad: Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2
- Spawn Rancher: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, X, L2
- Spawn Rhino: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Spawn Romero: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right
- Spawn Stretch: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Spawn Stunt Plane: Circle, Up, L1, L2, Down, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle
- Spawn Tanker w/ trailer: R1, Up, Left, Right, R2, Up, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1
- Spawn Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Spawn Vortex: Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L2, Down, Down
GTA+ members should also know these vehicle-related GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes for the PS5:
- Aggressive traffic: R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2
- All cars explode: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1
- All cars have nitro: Left, Triangle, R1, L1, Up, Square, Triangle, Down, Circle, L2, L1, L1
- Better handling for all vehicles: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Blow up other cars upon collision: L1, L2, L2, Up, Down, Down, Up, R1, R2, R2
- Beaten Taxi missions: Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R2, Right
- Drive on water: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2
- Flying boats: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle
- Flying cars: Up, Down, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left
Many of these cheat codes can be fun to use in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. GTA+ subscribers can also consider using the ones mentioned in the next section below (which are tied to pedestrians).
Pedestrian cheat codes on GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition (PS5)
Here is a list of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes for the PS5 involving pedestrians:
- Beach theme: Up, Up, Down, Down, Square, Circle, L1, R1, Triangle, Down
- Beat-up traffic: L2, Right, L1, Up, X, L1, L2, R2, R1, L1, L1, L1
- Black traffic: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle
- Carnival theme: Triangle, Triangle, L1, Square, Square, Circle, Square, Down, Circle
- Elvis pedestrians: L1, Circle, Triangle, L1, L1, Square, L2, Up, Down, Left
- Gang members fighting: L2, Up, R1, R1, Left, R1, R1, R2, Right, Down
- No pedestrians: X, Down, Up, R2, Down, Triangle, L1, Triangle, Left
- Pedestrians have weapons: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down
- Pedestrians riot: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1
- Pink traffic: Circle, L2, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle
- Recruit NPCs with 9mm: Down, Square, Up, R2, R2, Up, Right, Right, Up
- Rural theme: Triangle, Left, Square, R2, Up, L2, Down, L1, X, L1, L1, L1
- Rural traffic: L1, L1, R1, R1, L2, L1, R2, Down, Left, Up
- Sports car traffic: Up, L1, R1, Up, Right, Up, X, L2, X, L1
There is just one more small section left to cover for GTA+ members seeking random cheat codes for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition on the PS5. The ones mentioned in the following section are tied to weather and other content.
Miscellaneous cheat codes for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition (PS5)
Here are the remaining GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes for the PS5 port:
- Always midnight: Square, L1, R1, Right, X, Up, L1, Left, Left
- Always 21:00: Left, Left, L2, R1, Right, Square, Square, L1, L2, X
- Cloudy weather: L2, Down, Down, Left, Square, Left, R2, Square, X, R1, L1, L1
- Fast gameplay: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square
- Foggy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
- Sandstorm: Up, Down, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2
- Slow gameplay: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L2, L1
- Stormy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle
- Sunny weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
- Sunny weather (alternate): R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Down
- Time moves faster: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
Some gamers may love these cheats. However, they must keep in mind that some unintended consequences may arise as a result of abusing these PS5 codes.
