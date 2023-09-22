All GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition PS5 cheat codes that GTA+ members should know

GTA+ members can get GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition at no extra cost on the PS5, so they might as well look up cheat codes to use in it. Compared to the original title, a new one has been added to this PlayStation 5 port, and a few were removed. This article will include all cheat codes you can use in San Andreas' Definitive Edition on its PS5 port. Astute gamers should notice that these same codes also work on other PlayStation consoles.

This article will start with some for CJ before diving into those tied to more specific categories. GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is free for GTA+ subscribers for a limited time, which will inevitably introduce some new players to this remaster who have no recollection of this game prior to its PS5 port.

List of all GTA San Andreas Definitive Editions cheat codes for PS5 that GTA+ members can use

If you just got this GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition via GTA+, here is a list of the most useful general cheat codes to use on the PS5:

$250K + Health + Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up +2 Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right 6-star Wanted Level: Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, X, Down

Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, X, Down Big Head Mode: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X

Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X Higher jumps: Up, Up, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, R2, R2

Up, Up, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, R2, R2 Infinite Ammo: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1

L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1 Instantly die: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1 Lock Wanted Level: Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, Triangle, Up

Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, Triangle, Up Remove Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Super punches: Up, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

Up, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2 Weapon set 1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Weapon set 2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Weapon set 3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Here are some that affect CJ's stats in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition on the PS5:

Hitman for All Weapons: Down, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Down, Down, L1, L1, L1

Down, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Down, Down, L1, L1, L1 Maximum Fat: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Down

Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Down Maximum Lung Capacity: Down, Left, L1, Down, Down, R2, Down, L2, Down

Down, Left, L1, Down, Down, R2, Down, L2, Down Maximum Muscle: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left

Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left Maximum Respect: L1, R1, Triangle, Down, R2, X, L1, Up, L2, L2, L1, L1

L1, R1, Triangle, Down, R2, X, L1, Up, L2, L2, L1, L1 Maximum Sex Appeal: Circle, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Circle, R1, L2, Up, Triangle, L1, L1, L1

Circle, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Circle, R1, L2, Up, Triangle, L1, L1, L1 Maximum Stamina: Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R2, Right

Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R2, Right Minimum Fat and Muscle: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Right

Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Right Maximum Vehicle Skills: Square, L2, X, R1, L2, L2, Left, R1, Right, L1, L1, L1

Note that some cheat codes from past ports do not work on the PS5. For example, Infinite Health was something that was cut from this port, so GTA+ members won't be able to use it in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Vehicle cheat codes in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition (PS5)

Spawn Jetpack is something many gamers will want to use (Image via KillSquadGamer)

Here is a list of spawn-vehicle cheat codes to use in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition's PS5 port that GTA+ members should know:

Aggressive traffic: R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2

R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2 Spawn Bloodring Banger: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left Spawn Caddy: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X Spawn Dozer: R2, L1, L1, Right, Right, Up, Up, X, L1, Left

R2, L1, L1, Right, Right, Up, Up, X, L1, Left Spawn Hotring Racer A: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 Spawn Hotring Racer B: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2 Spawn Hunter: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1 R2, L2, L1, L1

Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1 R2, L2, L1, L1 Spawn Hydra: Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L1, Down, Up

Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L1, Down, Up Spawn Jetpack: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right

Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right Spawn Monster Truck: Right, Up, R1, R1, R1, Down, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

Right, Up, R1, R1, R1, Down, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1 Spawn Quad: Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2 Spawn Rancher: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, X, L2

Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, X, L2 Spawn Rhino: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Spawn Romero: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right Spawn Stretch: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Spawn Stunt Plane: Circle, Up, L1, L2, Down, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

Circle, Up, L1, L2, Down, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle Spawn Tanker w/ trailer: R1, Up, Left, Right, R2, Up, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

R1, Up, Left, Right, R2, Up, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1 Spawn Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Spawn Vortex: Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L2, Down, Down

GTA+ members should also know these vehicle-related GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes for the PS5:

Aggressive traffic: R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2

R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2 All cars explode: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1 All cars have nitro: Left, Triangle, R1, L1, Up, Square, Triangle, Down, Circle, L2, L1, L1

Left, Triangle, R1, L1, Up, Square, Triangle, Down, Circle, L2, L1, L1 Better handling for all vehicles: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Blow up other cars upon collision: L1, L2, L2, Up, Down, Down, Up, R1, R2, R2

L1, L2, L2, Up, Down, Down, Up, R1, R2, R2 Beaten Taxi missions: Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R2, Right

Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R2, Right Drive on water: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2

Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2 Flying boats: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle Flying cars: Up, Down, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

Many of these cheat codes can be fun to use in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. GTA+ subscribers can also consider using the ones mentioned in the next section below (which are tied to pedestrians).

Pedestrian cheat codes on GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition (PS5)

Here is a list of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes for the PS5 involving pedestrians:

Beach theme: Up, Up, Down, Down, Square, Circle, L1, R1, Triangle, Down

Up, Up, Down, Down, Square, Circle, L1, R1, Triangle, Down Beat-up traffic: L2, Right, L1, Up, X, L1, L2, R2, R1, L1, L1, L1

L2, Right, L1, Up, X, L1, L2, R2, R1, L1, L1, L1 Black traffic: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle

Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle Carnival theme: Triangle, Triangle, L1, Square, Square, Circle, Square, Down, Circle

Triangle, Triangle, L1, Square, Square, Circle, Square, Down, Circle Elvis pedestrians: L1, Circle, Triangle, L1, L1, Square, L2, Up, Down, Left

L1, Circle, Triangle, L1, L1, Square, L2, Up, Down, Left Gang members fighting: L2, Up, R1, R1, Left, R1, R1, R2, Right, Down

L2, Up, R1, R1, Left, R1, R1, R2, Right, Down No pedestrians: X, Down, Up, R2, Down, Triangle, L1, Triangle, Left

X, Down, Up, R2, Down, Triangle, L1, Triangle, Left Pedestrians have weapons: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down Pedestrians riot: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 Pink traffic: Circle, L2, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Circle, L2, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle Recruit NPCs with 9mm: Down, Square, Up, R2, R2, Up, Right, Right, Up

Down, Square, Up, R2, R2, Up, Right, Right, Up Rural theme: Triangle, Left, Square, R2, Up, L2, Down, L1, X, L1, L1, L1

Triangle, Left, Square, R2, Up, L2, Down, L1, X, L1, L1, L1 Rural traffic: L1, L1, R1, R1, L2, L1, R2, Down, Left, Up

L1, L1, R1, R1, L2, L1, R2, Down, Left, Up Sports car traffic: Up, L1, R1, Up, Right, Up, X, L2, X, L1

There is just one more small section left to cover for GTA+ members seeking random cheat codes for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition on the PS5. The ones mentioned in the following section are tied to weather and other content.

Miscellaneous cheat codes for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition (PS5)

Here are the remaining GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes for the PS5 port:

Always midnight: Square, L1, R1, Right, X, Up, L1, Left, Left

Square, L1, R1, Right, X, Up, L1, Left, Left Always 21:00: Left, Left, L2, R1, Right, Square, Square, L1, L2, X

Left, Left, L2, R1, Right, Square, Square, L1, L2, X Cloudy weather: L2, Down, Down, Left, Square, Left, R2, Square, X, R1, L1, L1

L2, Down, Down, Left, Square, Left, R2, Square, X, R1, L1, L1 Fast gameplay: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square

Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square Foggy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X Sandstorm: Up, Down, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2

Up, Down, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2 Slow gameplay: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L2, L1

Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L2, L1 Stormy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle Sunny weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square Sunny weather (alternate): R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Down

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Down Time moves faster: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Some gamers may love these cheats. However, they must keep in mind that some unintended consequences may arise as a result of abusing these PS5 codes.

