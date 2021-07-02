All you need to know about GTA Online's Podium Vehicle this week, The Hotring Sabre

Another week, another podium vehicle in GTA Online, and this time, players have the chance to walk away with the Hotring Sabre. A muscle car that's built for the track, the Hotring Sabre remains one of the last few natural variations of V8s in GTA Online and will be a must have for certain car collectors. But as a casual player, is the Hotring Sabre worth purchasing? Here's everything about the Hotring Sabre that GTA Online players need to know.

GTA Online's podium vehicle for week 07/02, the Hotring Sabre: Stats, price and more

“You're either a Hotringer, or you're not, and here's how you tell. If your first instinct isn't to crack a beer on the radiator grille, polish the hood with a mouthful of spit, slap it on the rear fender, call it a "classy gal" and belch the national anthem, then you're not the target audience. On your way.”

— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

Based on NASCAR's design principles, the Hotring Sabre is inspired by the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme. At retail price, the Hotring Sabre is $830,000 and equipped with a 4-speed gearbox V8.

Powered by a rear-wheel-drive drivetrain, the Hotring Sabre has a tendency to wheelspin at launch as it struggles to gain traction. Designed for top speed, the Hotring Sabre shines in a straight line, getting to a top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h) when fully upgraded.

Unfortunately its high kerb weight of 1,508 KG combined with lack of grip makes it prone to spinning out when pushed too hard around corners or when nudged too.

The Hotring Sabre does provide a unique driving experience that may make it enticing to some. But the fact that a 2014 Centorno can outshine it for a 100k less makes it a purchase that GTA Online players should make after they have bought other things they need.

